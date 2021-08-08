Best Nintendo Switch games in 2021: 15 of the best Switch games

The Nintendo Switch is a groundbreaking console, thanks to the fact that its docked and handheld modes make it so versatile. And, it’s now better than ever thanks to the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED model. But if you’re new to the Nintendo Switch, or simply looking for some new titles, you might be wondering what the best Nintendo Switch games are.

That’s why we’ve put together this guide. I’ve had a Nintendo Switch since soon after its release in 2017. And, I’ve played many of the most popular games for the console. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games so far.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Arguably the best Nintendo Switch game out there is also one that was released alongside the console. Breath of the Wild combined the ever-popular Legend of Zelda series with the concept of an open world, and the result is an instant classic. Whether you follow the story to a tee, or cook, glide, and battle your own path, Breath of the Wild is a game that any Switch player should try. That’s especially true given the fact that a sequel is due out in 2022.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Many of the best Switch games are actually repurposed Wii U games, and this is no exception. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury continues the tradition of excellent 3D Mario games, with new mechanics and a beautifully designed world. Whether in single-player or co-op, anyone can enjoy both Super Mario 3D World and Bowser’s Fury.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a beautifully-designed open-ended farming RPG. The world is expansive and detailed, and you’ll absolutely never run out of things to do in the game. In the game, you’ll build the farm of your dreams, turning the fields into a bountiful farm with happy animals and huge crops. You can even create a family, and become an important part of your community. Safe to say, this is a game that you’ll sink days into playing.

Splatoon 2

The Inklings are back in Splatoon 2, a follow-up to the incredibly popular original Splatoon. This new game adds new weapons, gear, and outfits to the shooter. The game in general is a great take on the shooter concept. It swaps out bullets for paint, and the goal of shooting people with the goal of shooting the environment itself. It’s kid-friendly, to be sure, but players of all ages will love Splatoon 2.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is another instant classic. The game is beautifully-designed, and the gameplay is incredibly satisfying, allowing you to suck up coins and gold in all kinds of different environments. The game is even a great one to play with your friends and family. Frankly, this is one of my favorite games ever.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may well be the best Super Smash Bros. game ever made. The game includes every character you could ever want, plus there are all kinds of different items and game modes. The game is perfect for playing with your friends, but it also has a pretty good single-player campaign mode to play on your own.

Pokemon Sword and Shield

Game Freak’s Pokemon games are getting increasingly immersive. While Sword and Shield have gotten mixed reactions online, I’ve honestly found it to be an excellent addition to the Pokemon series. The game offers plenty of interesting new mechanics, and the ability to play it on the big screen never gets old given the decades of Pokemon games being limited to handhelds.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 didn’t get the attention it deserved when it was released on the Wii U. Thankfully, the game is awesome on the Switch — and perhaps even better thanks to the additional content. Mario Kart definitely remains one of the best games to play with your friends in Mario Kart 8.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing is kind of like a happier take on real life. You can take out a mortgage and work hard to pay it off. You’ll also make friends and interact with your real friends, and enjoy fun little mini-games as you set up your new island paradise.

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey is the latest in a long line of awesome 3D Mario games. In this game, you’ll team up with Cappy, which lets you take control of enemies, animals, and even a T-Rex. You’ll find your way through all-new locations and collect Power Moons so that you can save Princess Peach once again.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Looking for a classic platformer that you can play with friends or on your own? Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze lets you take control of not only Donkey Kong himself, but also new friends, like Dixie Kong and Cranky Kong. And, you’ll travel through all-new environments that add new challenges to the game.

Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

For a completely different, but still super-fun, take on Legend of Zelda, it’s worth checking out Link’s Awakening. As Link, you’ll explore the Koholint Island to collect instruments and awaken the Wind Fish to get back home. It’s a beautiful game that presents all-new challenges to any Zelda fan.

Paper Mario: The Origami King

The Paper Mario series has to be one of the most creative and interesting takes on the Mario series, and that’s why it’s easy to recommend as one of the best Nintendo Switch games. Paper Mario: Origami King has you, as Mario, try to save Princess Peach’s castle from the evil King Olly, along with your new partner, Olivia. The game offers new ring-based battles, along with lots of strategic choices to make throughout.

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2 is a perfect way to dive deep into the world of creating new and interesting Mario levels. Honestly, you’ll find some of the most creative Mario levels ever in this game, in a variety of skins and difficulty levels. That’s not to mention that fact that it’s super fun creating levels of your own. There are even playable characters like Link from the Legend of Zelda series.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

If you’re into traditional turn-bases RPGs, then Fire Emblem: Three Houses is worth checking out. In this game, you’ll have to teach one of the three houses in the Officer’s Academy, leading your students in tactical RPG battles.