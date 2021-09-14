Best PS5 Headsets in 2021: Get in the game

The run on the pre-sales were pretty incredible. People have been clamoring for the new PlayStation 5 ever since it was announced. Then, when some of the game previews were shown, like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it became a goal of many to get the console. With the expandable storage and the ability to load games faster, it is an upgrade in many areas from the PlayStation 4. Even though it has been out for almost a year now, it is still tough to get. The PS5 has people raving.

Those who have it rave about the DualSense controller and how much of a game-changer it is. The visuals are stunning, thanks to the 8K resolution. While some people enjoy Xbox more, the PS5 is the latest innovation in gaming consoles. So if you are lucky enough to have a PlayStation 5, you’re probably looking for more ways to amplify your playing experience. While you may have been a PlayStation aficionado, there’s always ways to up your game.

Playing online is a must and having the right headset to communicate makes live play that much better. A headset has to be compatible and be comfortable first off. If you’re in the market, we’ve got you covered. We’ve highlighted five of our favorites below to help you with your decision. Here are the best PS5 headsets on the market.

Editor’s pick: Sony PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

Pros: Connects to PS VR, lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge

Cons: 3D sound is not that noticeable

You know you’ll be able to trust a choice that comes from Sony, so why not go with the PULSE 3D Wireless Headset? This must be purchased separately from the console, but it is a terrific choice. This is built for the next generation of gaming, as it is fine-tuned for the 3D audio from the PS5. The headband strap and refined earpads make it extremely comfortable to wear for a long time.

The design is similar to that of the console itself, as it is sleek and futuristic. There are hidden, noise-cancelling microphones that allow you to chat with friends while you’re playing. It takes almost no effort to adjust the levels. This is a wireless headset that will last up to 12 hours on a single charge and then will connect to PS VR and mobile devices with the included audio cable.

Sony PULSE 3D Wireless Headset Price: $96.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best PS5 headsets for extended wear: Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2

Pros: Ear cushiosn with ProSpecs glasses relief system, four signature audio presets

Cons: No battery level indicator

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 has a robust construction. The ear cushions are soft and breathable with integrated ProSpecs glasses relief system for those gamers who wear glasses. This provides comfort for hours and the battery lasts for 15 hours. This forms a solid connection, thanks to a new wireless mini-USB transmitter.

The re-designed Flip to Mute mic now seamlessly integrates into the headset, so when you want to stop your mic from being on, you can just flip it upward. There are four signature audio presets and the strong, reinforced hinges and headband make it more enjoyable to wear. They have 50mm speakers on the inside of them.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Price: $99.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best wired PS5 headsets: HyperX Cloud Stinger

Pros: Rotating earcups, HyperX comfort

Cons: Noise-cancelling mic is always sticking out

If a wired headset is more your style, check out the HyperX Cloud Stinger. This is a lightweight headset with rotating earcups that will move up to 90°. It connects directly with a 3.5mm port with guaranteed compatibility. It features immersive in-game audio and the signature HyperX comfort that users have come to know and love.

Anybody can use this headset, as it has adjustable and durable sliders to give you a more customized fit. There is an onboard volume slider to best set your levels. Also, you can swivel the mic away to mute it during gameplay. It won’t bend or fold though.

HyperX Cloud Stinger - Gaming Headset, Official Licensed for PS4 and PS5, Lightweight, Rotating… Price: $49.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best for battery life: SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless Headset

Pros: 24 hours of battery life, compatible with multiple systems

Cons: Upgrade for DTS Surround

You’ll be able to keep playing if you choose the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless Headset. It is designed for the PlayStation 5 and also compatible with the PlayStation 4, PC, Android, and Nintendo Switch. This features lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio that is designed for ultra-low latency for gaming. They come in black or white.

The battery life will blow you away, as it lasts for up to 24 hours. This will outlast your longest gaming sessions. This has a bi-directional microphone that is clear cast. You’ll be able to hear with stunning detail in all next-gen games.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless - Lossless 2.4 GHz Wireless Gaming Headset - for PlayStation 5 a… Price: $148.12 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best audio performance: Corsair VOID RGB Elite Wireless Premium Gaming Headset

Pros: Custom-tuned audio drivers, omnidirectional mic

Cons: Takes some customizing to get your settings right

The Corsair VOID RGB Elite Wireless Premium Gaming Headset is simple and effective to use. This has custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers. There are extended frequencies, ranging from 20hz to 30,000hz. It is constructed for enduring comfort through long gaming sessions with breathable microfiber mesh and plush, memory foam fabric earpads.

You can connect wirelessly with the included USB adapter. This features an omnidirectional mic that picks up your voice with clarity. It also has a flip to mute microphone as well as an LED mute indicator, so you’ll know when you’re off mic.