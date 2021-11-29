SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ review: Making the best even better

With new gaming headsets releasing every month, keeping up with the competition can get tough. Some companies continue to push the boundaries of the wireless gaming headset. Always searching for the next reinvention of the technology. Others like SteelSeries are content to build off the foundations they’ve already made. The SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X is considered by many to be the best wireless gaming headset, but now SteelSeries is ready to level up its headset offering with the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+.

The Arctis 7P+ takes all the beloved features of the Arctis 7P—including its outstanding battery life—and improves upon it in every way. Not only is the 7P+ extremely comfortable, but it also adds in updated support for the PlayStation 5’s 3D audio—one of the best features of the PS5. The headset also includes the same fantastic audio drivers from the original 7P, which means the quality is exactly what you’d expect from a SteelSeries headset.

Design and comfort

The overall design of the Arctis 7P+ is the same as the original Arctis 7P. It still features a durable steel headband, complete with a ski goggle design that can easily be adjusted to fit the user’s head. The band works great and provides a very comfortable experience when using the Arctis 7P+. It can take a little getting used to, especially as you find the right adjustment for it. Once it’s settled, though, it does a good job of taking the weight of the headset off your head without putting it down on your ears.

The Airweave ear cushions are also great for users who wear glasses. They never push down on the side of your head like some headphones do when you introduce glasses into the mix.

The 40mm drivers installed in the 7P+ are also the same as those found in the 7P, so it delivers similar audio quality. The biggest difference there is, of course, the support for Sony’s Tempest 3D audio directly out of the box. That support lets you experience 360-degree immersive audio in PlayStation 5 games that support it.

The right earcup includes the power button, as well as a sidetone volume button which can be used to change how loud the built-in microphone monitor is. On the left cup, users can find the USB-C charging port, as well as a 3.5mm port, and a volume wheel for the headphones themselves. The retractable microphone can be pulled out easily and is also found in the left cup.

Compatibility and features

When it comes to compatibility, the Arctis 7P+ is almost perfect. Users can connect it to PC, Mac, Android phones, and the Nintendo Switch. It also works with USB-C iPads, the PlayStation 5, PS4, and the Oculus Quest 2. You’ll probably notice that the Xbox is missing here, which is a bit disappointing. If you’re a PlayStation or PC gamer, the Arctis 7P+ does everything you need.

The biggest difference between the 7P+ and the new SteelSeries Arctis 7P is the inclusion of 3D audio support. The Arctis 7P+ delivers fantastic audio in games that support it. While replaying through some of my favorite areas in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, I was able to fully experience the sounds of the world around me. Games that don’t support 3D audio also sound great, though with less precise audio responses than those that support it.

Where surround sound gives you audio in a 360-degree pattern passed on speaker positions, 3D Tempest audio was able to deliver almost pinpoint precise audio from specific areas around the environment. It creates a more immersive audio environment and you won’t find it in headsets that don’t support it.

30 hours of battery life is an exceptional upgrade, compared to the 24 hours found in the last generation. Most people should be able to go at least two days without having to recharge the headset.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ sound

Image source: Joshua Hawkins for BGR

While comfort and compatibility are great, sound is the most important thing that people look for in a gaming headset. You’re going to be playing games, watching videos, and listening to music, iso you’ll headset that works for it all. Luckily, the Arctis 7P+ does, though it shines best when gaming.

The default preset works well for most games. I did find that bumping the bass up a little helped when listening for footsteps within first-person shooters. I spent a good bit of time testing out the headset when playing Battlefield 2042 and being able to correctly hear where my enemies were coming from was great for general awareness on the battlefield.

Listening to audio and watching videos was fine as well, though less noticeably clear as playing games. When listening to music, the bass boost often makes the mids and highs sound like they’re playing through a filter. You can fix this with a little tweaking in the SteelSeries GG app.

You can fine-tune the way your audio sounds when connected to the PC using SteelSeries app. There are a few different EQ options, and you can set up your own custom sound settings. You can adjust the settings for the microphone in the app, and it’s Discord certified, too. I found it to be clear enough, though it isn’t a strong as a standalone microphone. If you get very active when playing, you may want to turn the volume down to decrease the chances of peaking.

Conclusions

When it comes to gaming headsets, SteelSeries continues to knock it out the park with the Arctis 7P+. The headset is chock full of minor improvements on what made the last generation of its gaming headsets so good, but it doesn’t go so far as to throw fans for a loop. Right out the box, the Arctis 7P+ delivers fantastic quality and comfort. For those that want to tweak their settings, though, the SteelSeriesGG app offers a lot of EQ customization. The only real downside to this headset is the lack of support for Xbox players.

The competition

SteelSeries is competing with itself here just as much as other gaming headset manufacturers. The previous generation Arctis 7X continues to be fantastic gaming headsets, and the 7X can work with all platforms, including the PS5 (despite being marketed towards Xbox gamers). If you want something with even stronger sound, though, there’s always the more expensive Master & Dynamic MG20 Gaming Headset.

Should I buy the Steelseries Arctis 7P+?

Yes. The headset sounds great and has a ton of features. Support for 3D Tempest Audio on the PS5 makes this a must-have for PS5 gamers.