Best wireless gaming headsets in 2021: Up your audio game

When you’re gaming, having a great audio setup is paramount, especially in more competitive games. Choosing one of the best wireless gaming headsets isn’t easy, though. Like most headphone markets out there, this one is absolutely packed with different options to choose from. Luckily, we’ve put together a few tips to help you make the most of your next headset purchase.

First, you’re going to want to think about what console or platform you plan to play on. Will you be playing on Xbox or PlayStation? Do you spend most of your time on a PC or playing mobile games? Not all wireless headsets support all platforms, so it’s important to determine what you need before you start looking. You’ll also want to decide whether you need a built-in microphone, or if you already have one. Some headphones have weaker mics than others, so this is another vital space to keep an eye on.

Now that you’ve got an idea of what to keep an eye out for, let’s start looking at some of the best wireless gaming headsets available right now. If you don’t need headphones specifically for gaming, you can also check out our guide to the best headphones available right now.

Best wireless gaming headset overall: SteelSeries Arctis 7X/7P

Pros: Comfortable build, compatible with all platforms, great sound

Cons: Tied to a platform depending on the headset you get

Picking out the best wireless gaming headset was a pretty tricky feat. Not only are there so many good options out there, but there’s so much to take into account. Ultimately, though, the SteelSeries Arctis 7X and 7P took home the prize, mostly because of its fantastic build and the fact that it’s compatible with pretty much every platform out there. Note, the 7X is built mostly for Xbox players, while the 7P is for PlayStation players. Both headsets should work on PC.

Whether you’re playing on Xbox, PC, PlayStation, or trying to beat your high score in a Nintendo Switch, the Arctis 7X or 7P delivers exceptional audio quality all thanks to a lossless Bluetooth connection. The microphone included here is also Discord certified, and includes support for bidirectional audio capture. You’ll also find 24 hours of battery life packed into these cans, as well as the ability to connect them up with a wire if your battery starts running low in the middle of a gaming session.

The only real downside to this headset is that it’s built really for mostly the Xbox or the PlayStation, so if you have both, you may lack some functions. For example, with the 7X you can’t really fully control the balance of the game and chat audio on the PlayStation using the built-in balance controls. You can still change those settings on the console itself, though, so this isn’t a huge dealbreaker.

SteelSeries Arctis 7X Gaming Headset List Price:$149.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$20.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best wireless gaming headset for Xbox: Xbox Wireless Headset

Pros: Solid sound profile, can connect to your Xbox and phone at the same time

Cons: Battery life could be stronger

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the best wireless gaming headset for the Xbox was created by the company behind the console itself. It took Microsoft and Xbox a while to deliver its own full-fledged wireless headset, but when it did, it pulled out all the stops. The battery life isn’t the strongest in the world, only offering up to 15 hours, but that’s easy to overlook when you start digging into the nitty-gritty of these particular cans.

The microphone, a weak point on many gaming headsets, is a strong point here. The built-in boom mic allows you to get it close to your mouth, providing clear voice audio to your teammates. There’s also the ability to connect this headset to both your phone and your Xbox at the same time, which makes it easy to chat with friends on your phone while you play on your console at the same time.

The Xbox Wireless Headset also gives you full support for spatial sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X. At under $100, this gaming headset delivers everything you need to enjoy every second of your Xbox gaming experience. Make sure you check out more of the best Xbox accessories with our handy guide.

Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best wireless gaming headset for PlayStation: Sony PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

Pros: Supports Sony’s 3D audio, connects seamlessly with the PS5

Cons: Weak microphone, poor battery life

Sony’s PlayStation branded audio equipment has always been a hit with PlayStation gamers and its PS5 headset, the Sony Pulse 3D is no different. Designed specifically to take advantage of the PlayStation 5’s new 3D audio systems, the Sony Pulse 3D delivers exceptional quality, comfort, and easy use all in a singular package made just for enjoying the best PlayStation 5 games.

Where audio quality and functionality shine through, the Sony Pulse 3D does fall short in some areas, too. Most notably, the microphone is a little weak, thanks to its built-in noise-cancelation. It’s still perfectly useable for a gaming headset mic, but you may need to speak up for your friends to hear your clearly. You’ll also find that the included 12 hours of battery life is extremely low compared to some of the other offerings on our list.

While the Sony Pulse 3D wireless headset was designed for the PS5’s 3D audio, it can also connect seamlessly with the PlayStation 4, This gives all PlayStation gamers easy access to controls that let them balance out the game and party chat audio. Sony has built up quite a legacy when it comes to exceptional audio quality giving it some of the best headphones out there, and the Sony Pulse 3D is no different. You can find even more of the best PlayStation accessories right here.

Sony PULSE 3D Wireless Headset Price:$98.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best wireless gaming headset for PC: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Pros: Delightful audio quality, extremely comfortable design

Cons: Microphone could be stronger

Razer can get a lot of hate because of its “built for gamers, by gamers” promotional material, but when you really get down to it, the company can offer some great products. Perhaps one of its best products, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro delivers amazing audio quality, comfort, and decent battery life without making any big compromises.

One of the toughest parts of finding a great gaming headset for PC, is figuring out something that sounds good, feels good, and can easily sync up with your PC. After all, nobody wants to spend twenty minutes trying to get their headset connected before they can start their gaming session. You won’t have to worry about any of that with the BlackShark V2 Pro.

The only real downfall for this particular headset is the microphone. The microphone here is weak, especially compared to others. You can still make use of it, but we definitely recommend looking into some other microphone options if you want to increase the quality of your voice comms. When it comes to delivering your game audio, though, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro never falters.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset List Price:$179.99 Price:$159.99 You Save:$20.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best budget wireless gaming headset: Corsair HS70 Pro

Pros: Great audio quality, built to last for years

Cons: Battery life

If you want a great gaming headset that’s going to last years, then you’re usually better off spending a few hundred dollars on one of the higher-end brands. At least, that’s how it used to be. Now, though, brands like Corsair are bringing premium build quality and features to more budget-friendly options, and that is crystal clear when you look at the Corsair HS70 Pro.

This $80 set of cans isn’t the cheapest gaming headset you’ll ever find, but the features that it offers make it more than worth the title that it has earned on this list. Built with gaming in mind, the HS70 Pro supports PS4, PS5, PC, and Mac gaming, and the included microphone is Discord certified for voice chatting with your friends. The included 50mm neodymium drivers deliver outstanding sound quality, which lets you hear every little sound in all of the games you’re playing.

With most cheaper options, you’ll often have to choose between build or audio quality. That isn’t the case here, though, as Corsair delivers a premium design and feeling that seems like it could last for years, despite long hours of use during your gaming sessions. That means that you’re getting as much bang for your buck as possible, and with any luck, you won’t need to buy a new wireless gaming headset for quite a while.

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$20.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best-sounding wireless gaming headset: Master & Dynamic MG20

Pros: Excellent sound quality, wide compatibility, comfortable fit

Cons: Expensive

Simple looking for the best-sounding wireless gaming headset you can get and don’t mind spending a little extra cash to get it? The Master & Dynamic MG20 gaming headset is the way to go. It’s not cheap, but if you do spend the cash, you’ll appreciate how great the headset sounds.

The best thing about this headset is easily how it sounds. It boasts plenty of bass response, with good mids, and much more detail in the high-end than most of the other gaming headsets on this list.

The headset is compatible with a huge range of platforms. For starters, you can use it in wired mode, if you so choose. On top of that, you can connect, through Bluetooth, to your phone or computer. Or, you can use the included low-latency Bluetooth dongle with your gaming console, or other devices. The headset supports Bluetooth multi-point, so you can use it to connect to up to two devices, and easily switch between them.

So what are the downsides to the MG20? Well, as mentioned, the headset is quite expensive, coming in at $449. But that’s the price you pay if you want a high-quality sound experience.

Read our full review

Master & Dynamic MG20 Wireless Gaming Headset Price: Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Best wireless gaming headset deals

Want to get a great gaming headset at a discount? There are tons of great wireless gaming headset deals. Here are some of the best wireless gaming headset deals out there.

Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset - THX Spatial Audio - Quick Mute List Price:$99.99 Price:$69.58 You Save:$30.41 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HyperX Cloud Flight - Wireless Gaming Headset, Long Lasting Battery up to 30 Hours, Detachable… List Price:$139.99 Price:$120.63 You Save:$19.36 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset - High-Fidelity 7.1 Surround Sound w/Broadcast Qua… List Price:$179.99 Price:$159.99 You Save:$20.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: Retractable Noise Cancel… List Price:$99.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$40.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission