Best PlayStation 5 accessories in 2021: Upgrade your gaming setup

The best PlayStation 5 accessories help enhance and upgrade your gaming sessions, allowing you to enjoy all the great games you have without having to take as many breaks in between. The PlayStation 4 had a lot of great accessories, and a lot of them still work with the PS5. With so many new accessories coming out, too, how do you find the best PlayStation 5 accessories for your gaming needs? That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide to help you track down the accessories that make the most sense for your setup.

Buying a new console is only part of the process, though, and decking out your kit with a great controller, charging station, and even a fantastic headset can all help level up your gaming setup. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for some great storage options, as the PlayStation 5’s internal storage isn’t big enough to download a ton of games without having to uninstall some—and nobody likes having to pick and choose.

Whether you’re looking for a new headset that takes advantage of the PS5’s 3D audio or just looking for a new controller charger, it’s time to jump into the best PlayStation 5 accessories. Additionally, you can always check out our guide on the best PS5 games so you know what to pair your new accessories with.

Best PS5 Headset: Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Pros: Supports 3D Audio, comfortable and light, 12 hours of battery life

Cons: Requires wireless connection with a dongle, Limited adjustments for users with smaller heads

There are a lot of headset options out there for the PlayStation 5, especially if you include all of those from the PS4 generation. But, if you’re looking for the best PlayStation 5 accessories, then the headset you’re looking for is the Sony Pulse 3D Wireless headset. Not only is it comfortable and light, but the headset also supports Sony’s new 3D audio, which is a big part of all the new games the company has been pushing out on its next-gen console.

This headset is completely wireless, thanks to a dongle that plugs into your PS5, and it grants you up to 12 hours of gaming time. We wish there was a way to charge it while you use it, or just to use it with a wire when you aren’t in the mood for wireless, but the build-in 3D audio support is something you have to experience to completely understand. The built-in microphone is also very clear for a headset mic, and the overall audio quality is something you’ll come to love as soon as you start using it. Additionally, if you don’t like the look and feel of the Sony Pulse 3D, you can always check out our guide on the best PS5 headsets for more options.

Sony PULSE 3D Wireless Headset Price:$99.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best PS5 Controller: Hexgaming PS5 Rival Controller

Pros: Multiple customization options, improves upon original dual sense controller, mappable paddles and thumbsticks

Cons: Very expensive

The DualSense controller is a great controller by itself, but what happens when you add the option to fully customize the look and feel of that controller to meet your needs even better? That’s where the Hexgaming PS5 Rival controller comes in. This controller features a completely customizable look and feel. You can change pretty much anything about the controller, including the type of thumbsticks, and even how tall they are.

Perhaps one of the most important parts of the Hexgaming PS5 Rival controller is the inclusion of mappable paddles that can be mapped to any of the other buttons on your controller. This is perfect for users who want to speed up their ability to mash the X button or any other button for that matter. You can also change out the thumbsticks at any time, which makes it perfect for those who need to mix things up depending on the game they’re playing. Hexgaming also only uses official PS5 controllers to create their customized controllers, which means you aren’t dropping a lot of cash on a rip-off.

The only real downside here is the price. But, if you’re looking for the best PS5 controller to compliment your setup, then Hexgaming’s offerings are well worth the cost. You can purchase one of several already customized options, or start from scratch and make your very own.

Price: Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Best Internal Storage Expansion for PS5: WD_BLACK SN850 SSD

Pros: Multiple storage options, up to 7,000 MB/s read speed, compact form factor fits great in PS5

Cons: Requires taking apart PlayStation 5 to install

One of the biggest selling points of the PS5 is its faster load times, which work in tandem with the console’s updated internal storage drive. Changing out your console’s hard drive has been a thing for years, but now, users who want to really up their game can look into purchasing an internal SSD like the WD_Black SN850, as Sony finally updated the PS5 to work with M.2 SSDs back in July.

With multiple storage options and support for up to 7,000 MB/s read speeds, the WD_Black SN850 is an absolute beast of an SSD, and one that any gamer would be lucky to have in their console. If you want to be able to install a lot of games and still take advantage of the increased loading times that the PS5 offers, then grabbing a great SSD is the best way to go about it. While an internal storage device might not be a typical thing to see on a list of the best PlayStation 5 accessories, few peripherals can make such a huge difference in how you enjoy your gaming time on the PS5 than the storage drive.

Of course, you’re going to need to be at least a little tech-savvy, as taking apart your console isn’t a simple process. If you’re comfortable pulling the exterior off your PS5, though, you can add a lot of storage space to your system without having to worry about losing the benefits the already included SSD brings. If you really want to go big, you can always get the WD_Black SN850 with an included heatsink, to help ward off any thermal throttling.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive with Heatsink - Works with Playst… Price:$399.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best External Storage Expansion for PS5: WD_BLACK P50 1TB External SSD

Pros: Up to 2,000 MB/S read speed, easy to install with plug and play, fully compatible with PlayStation consoles

Cons: Can’t play PS5 games from external storage

If you aren’t comfortable taking your PS5 apart to add in a new SSD, then you don’t have to settle for installing and uninstalling games from your console all the time. Sony has made it possible to move games between your internal storage drive and an external drive, which means pairing your PS5 with something like the WD_Black P50 Game Drive can help alleviate all those downloads you would have to worry about otherwise.

With this external SSD, which supports up to 2,000 MB/s read speed, you can easily move games between your internal and external storage and save on your internal bandwidth. The WD_Black P50 is also a slick-looking external SSD, which means it won’t add a clunky look to your entertainment setup, and you can even slip it behind the TV or something to keep hidden until you need it.

WD_BLACK 1TB P50 Game Drive SSD - Portable External Solid State Drive, Compatible with Playstat… List Price:$249.99 Price:$208.00 You Save:$41.99 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Charging Station for PS5: PlayStation DualSense Charging Station

Image source: PlayStation / Amazon

Pros: Charge two controls at once, controllers easily click in so you know when they are charging,

Cons: No way to charge headsets

Having great controllers is no use if you can’t charge them. While you can plug the DualSense controllers into your console directly to beef up their battery, why wouldn’t you invest in something that makes it easy to just drop your controller on it and forget about it? The PlayStation DualSense Charging Station is exactly that kind of peripheral.

At just $30, you get the ability to charge two DualSense wireless controllers are one time, as well as an easy-to-use drop-in system that makes it easy to tell when the controller is plugged in and charging. The only real addition we’d like to see to this one is more of a charging indicator—like an LED that lights up to show how charged the controllers are—but for the price, you just can’t beat it. It also looks really good next to the PlayStation 5 and compliments the original design very well. So, if you’re tired of having to keep wires hanging from your console’s USB ports, the DualSense Charging Station is ready to help you clean things up and keep your controllers charged up and ready to go when you are.

Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission