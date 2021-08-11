Best PS5 games: All the best titles to get for your PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 brings next-gen gaming to Sony users, thanks to its improved performance and awesome DualSense controller. If you’re one of the lucky ones that already has your console, however, you might be wondering about the best PS5 games.

You’re in luck. I’m also one of those lucky ones, having got my PS5 relatively early on. I’ve tried out most of the popular games for the console. I have a pretty good idea of what the best PS5 games are. Not every game on this list is for everyone. But no matter what kind of gamer you are, there should be something on this list for you.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank has long been a staple for the PlayStation, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a perfect example of why. This game breathes new life into the series, introduces awesome new characters, and takes full advantage of the PS5’s performance and controller prowess. If you’ve ever enjoyed a Ratchet and Clank game, Rift Apart is well worth picking up.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

The original Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 was an incredible game. Miles Morales takes the concept and runs with it, improving on graphics, and delving deeper into the character that we now know and love. The game isn’t quite as built-out as the original, and as such the main story may only take you 10-15 hours. But it’s still absolutely worth buying, especially for completionists that could get much more out of the game.

Ghost of Tsushima

Beautifully-developed and incredibly expansive, Ghost of Tsushima is an instant classic. Any fan of the open-world fan will immediately be drawn into the massive world on offer. And, any other type of gamer will love the story and combat. This particular version of the game also includes soe awesome extra content to enjoy.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is a great game for any player. Fans of previous recent Assassin’s Creed games will love how this game builds on previous mechanics, while those new to the series will like the open world and solid story. The game offers hours upon hours of entertainment. As you would expect, there’s tons of side quests and extra content to enjoy too.

Demon’s Souls

Demon’s Souls is a classic game, and this remake not only remains faithful to the original, but builds on it to make it even better. The game offers incredibly difficult combat and a huge adventure. But the trade-off is the sense of achievement when you get things done. If you’re looking for a challenge, look no further than Demon’s Souls.

God of War

This game may have been developed for PS4, but there’s a patch available for PS5. It helps the game seriously take advantage of the oomph built into the new console. In fact, even if you’re played God of War before, I recommend picking it up again for the PS5. It’s an instant classic, and playing it is a great way to prepare for the sequel.

Returnal

Returnal is a fast-paced, action-packed, and perfect for those looking for something a little out there. The game is a third-person shooter with a huge alien world to explore. You’ll run into all sorts of unique and interesting challenges, plus something new at every turn.

Control Ultimate Edition

Control has somewhat flown under the radar over the past few years, but it’s worth another look. The game follows Jesse Faden as she infiltrates the Federal Bureau of Control to find answers about her past. It’s a compelling story, and the gameplay is immersive and fun.

Hitman 3

Hitman 3 is a worthy successor to the first two games. It follows the same still-relevant formula, improving on the graphics and telling an all-new story. But it’s still absolutely worth playing. Each of the six levels are beautifully-designed, and easy to immediately enjoy.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

If you’re a gamer of a certain age, you’re immediately familiar with this series. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Pro Skater 2 were immediately successful — and this remake wraps both of them into one, presenting the same classic levels in sparkly new graphics and even better controls. The game really is still fun to play, even this long after the originals were released.