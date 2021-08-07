Best gaming headsets in 2021: The best headset to level up your game

A great gaming headset can completely change how you game. Being able to properly hear your game not only makes it more immersive, but can be the difference between knowing you’re in trouble, or not. But, it can be hard to find the best gaming headsets for your needs.

There are plenty of things to consider before buying a new gaming headset. For starters, you’ll want to make sure any headset you consider works properly with your console or computer. Some headsets, for example, are purpose-built for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox One, while others will work with anything.

You’ll also want to think about whether you want a wireless headset or wired headset. Traditionally, wireless headsets offered more latency than wired ones, but wireless technology has gotten better and that’s not really an issue anymore. Wireless headsets might, however, be a little more expensive, and you’ll have to worry about battery life.

You’ll also want to think about whether a gaming headset supports things like virtual surround sound, has Bluetooth support for mobile listening, and so on. And, of course, you’ll want to consider your budget.

Without further ado, here are the best gaming headsets out there right now.

Best gaming headset for PlayStation: SteelSeries Arctis 7P

Pros: Great design, very comfortable, excellent audio quality, good battery life

Cons: Not the best for music

SteelSeries has been an industry leader when it comes to gaming headsets for years now. The SteelSeries Arctis 7P (and 7X) take the baton from the classic SteelSeries Arctis 7, adding platform-specific features and keeping the comfortable fit and great audio quality that users know and love.

While the headset is built for the PlayStation 5, it also works well with the PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and even Android. The only platform you shouldn’t buy it for is the Xbox — but we’ll go over an Xbox-specific model in the next section.

The Arctis 7P offers a number of PlayStation-specific features that heighten the overall experience. Notably, it’s fully compatible with the PlayStation 5’s new Tempest 3D AudioTech. This helps give you a more immersive audio experience overall. The headset also offers an excellent 24-hour battery life, SteelSeries’ classic retractable microphone, and more.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless Gaming Headset Price: $149.99

Best gaming headset for Xbox: SteelSeries Arctis 7X

Pros: Great design, very comfortable, excellent audio quality, good battery life

Cons: Not the best for music

Like the idea of the SteelSeries Arctis 7P but game on an Xbox? Good news — there’s an Xbox model, called the SteelSeries Arctis 7X. This model actually works with a ton of platforms — just not the PlayStation. So, if you want something that works on an Xbox Series S and X, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android, this headset could be for you.

The headset offers many of the same features as the Arctis 7P. You’ll get the 24-hour battery life and the same comfortable fit. And, despite the different colors, you’ll get the same overall design, which is a good thing.

SteelSeries Arctis 7X Price: $149.99

Best PC gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Pros: Excellent audio quality, good battery life, wireless connectivity

Cons: Expensive

If you’re a PC gamer that wants the best gaming headset you can find, then it’s worth considering the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro. This gaming headset builds on the already-awesome BlackShark V2, adds wireless connectivity, and has an awesome design.

As with any gaming headset, the BlackShark V2 Pro is built for comfort. The headset offers plenty of padding in the earcups and headband, which is very helpful. The headset also connects to your PC or console wirelessly through a 2.4GHz USB dongle.

There are some downsides to the headset. Notably, the headset is a little expensive, and quite a bit more expensive than its wired counterpart. Still, if you can afford the cash, it’s well worth buying.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro PC Gaming Headset List Price: $179.99 Price: $169.99

Best wired gaming headset: Razer Blackshark V2

Pros: Excellent audio quality, comfortable fit, solid design

Cons: Microphone is only fine, non-removable cable

Prefer a wired headset to a wireless one? In that case, it’s worth taking a look at the Razer BlackShark V2. This headset also offers a very comfortable fit and a solid design, plus it’s relatively affordable, coming in at under $100.

The BlackShark V2 is compatible with all your favorite gaming systems, as it simply connects through a 3.5mm connection. But it goes a step further too, coming with a USB sound card that supports THX Spatial Audio, to help make your games even more immersive.

So what are the downsides to the headset? Well, the microphone isn’t great, and the cable is fixed to the headset, so you can’t remove it when you travel or need to pack it away.

Razer BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Headset Price: $99.99

Best gaming headset under $100: HyperX Cloud Alpha

Pros: Inexpensive, comfortable fit, great design, solid sound quality

Cons: A little basic, not the most portable headset

Looking for an excellent gaming headset on a budget? HyperX has really cornered the budget gaming headset market for some time now, and the HyperX Cloud Alpha is a perfect example of why. The headset may not offer many extra features, but it gets all the basics pretty much spot on.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is very lightweight, which plays into it being more comfortable. Even if it wasn’t light it would be comfortable though — thanks to the multitude of padding on the earcups and under the headband.

The headset doesn’t offer the most detailed audio quality ever, but it gets pretty close for something in this price range. And, the microphone isn’t incredible, but again, in this price range it’s more than good enough.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Budget Gaming Headset List Price: $99.99 Price: $70.99

Best gaming headset under $50: HyperX Cloud Stinger

Pros: Comfortable, great audio quality, wide compatibility, cheap

Cons: Chunky, basic

Is your budget even more restrictive? HyperX has you covered there too. The HyperX Cloud Stinger is a little worse than the Cloud Alpha in almost every way, but still an incredible product, and by far the best gaming headset under $50.

Like other HyperX gaming headsets, the Cloud Stinger offers a comfortable, lightweight fit. It’s got a little more plastic than others and isn’t quite as premium, but these are expected tradeoffs in this price range. The headset still sounds great, and will bring any game to life.