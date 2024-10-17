Xbox Partner Preview: All the new trailers and announcements

Xbox owners got a glimpse of the future during the Xbox Partner Preview event on October 17. While we did not see any first-party Xbox games, there were several heavy hitters, including the second Alan Wake 2 expansion, the latest original title from Bloober Team, the sea-faring follow-up to Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and a multiplayer Control spinoff.

Xbox Partner Preview: Every major reveal

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House

Release date: October 22, 2024

One of the best games of 2023 is getting a second expansion in just a few days. Alan Wake 2: The Lake House puts you in the shoes of a Federal Bureau of Control agent as you explore the Overlap. Along the way, you will learn more about how the universe of Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake and Control series connect.

Cronos: The New Dawn

Release date: 2025

Bloober Team (the studio behind The Medium) revealed its next game, Cronos: The New Dawn, at the Xbox Partner Preview today. This third-person survival horror game is set across two time periods: 1980s Communist Poland and a futuristic post-pandemic wasteland.

Blindfire

Release date: Today (Early access)

As the name of this first-person shooter suggests, Blindfire throws you into the dark, where you will have to depend on “tools, traps, and echolocation” to find your foes.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Release date: February 21, 2025

I still can’t believe we’re getting a new Like a Dragon game just over a year after Infinite Wealth launched, but Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio seemingly never sleeps. In this new trailer, we get a look at the naval combat and learn more about the island of Madlantis.

Mouse: P.I. For Hire

Release date: 2025

Combine the original Wolfenstein with the black-and-white Mickey Mouse cartoons, and you’re getting close to describing Mouse: P.I. For Hire. In addition to blasting cartoon characters, you’ll also investigate crime scenes in this unique noir shooter.

Subnautica 2

Release date: 2025 (Early access)

Subnautica is still one of the best survival-crafting games of all time, and it’s finally getting a full-fledged sequel next year. While this new trailer doesn’t feature any gameplay, it does give us a better feel for the alien planet we’ll be exploring in the game.

Animal Well

Release date: Today (Xbox Series X/S)

All of the Xbox Series X owners who missed out on the brilliant and mysterious puzzle-platformer Animal Well can finally check the game out starting today.

Edens Zero

Release date: 2025

This third-person action RPG is based on the Edens Zero manga written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Rave Master). You play as Shiki Granbell, a hero in search of the cosmic entity, and you’ll meet plenty of new characters with unique abilities on your quest.

Eternal Strands

Release date: 2025

As the trailer explains, the combat in Eternal Strands is all about using the world around you as a weapon. You can combine spells, pick up and toss objects and enemies, scale gigantic bosses, and engage in the crafting system to give yourself a leg up.

Mistfall Hunter

Release date: 2025

In the upcoming Soulslike game Mistfall Hunter, “you will find precious Gyldenblod and endless loot, but you must eliminate all obstacles in your path–whether they are the terrifying corroded, fallen legendary heroes, and even epic demigods.”

Wheel World

Release date: Early 2025

Any game that looks this much like Dungeons of Hinterberg has got my vote. That said, this looks much more relaxing, allowing you to explore the world at your own pace while customizing, upgrading, and repairing your bike between races.

Phasmophobia

Release date: October 29, 2024 (Xbox Series X/S)

You can already play Phasmophobia on PC, but just in time for Halloween, Kinetic Games is bringing this 4-player online psychological horror game to Xbox.

The Legend of Baboo

Release date: 2025

The Legend of Baboo is an action-adventure game from Permanent Way Entertainment in which a child named Sepehr has to embark on a journey with his loyal companion Baboo to rescue their loved ones from evil forces after a sea monster attack.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Release date: 2025

Because we can never have enough Soulslikes, we got another look at Wuchang: Fallen Feathers at the showcase, with this one being set in the late Ming Dynasty.

FBC: Firebreak

Release date: 2025

Remedy Entertainment closed out the show with a trailer for its first-ever multiplayer game, FBC: Firebreak. Similar to The Lake House, this three-player co-op Control spinoff casts you as an FBC agent, but this time, your job is to team up with two friends and take on the “paranatural threats in the dark heart of The Oldest House.”