2025 video game release date schedule

2025 is shaping up to be yet another incredible year for video games. Not only are we getting a new Nintendo console, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will each be entering their fifth full year on the market. Sony also just recently launched its PS5 Pro, and we are sure to see developers push it to its limits. Of course, what really matters is the games.

Below, we’ve rounded up each and every game slated to launch in 2025. Some of the highlights include Rockstar Games’ long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6, Nintendo’s Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, and the reboots of Fable and Perfect Dark.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. According to data tracked by SteamDB, over 14,000 games came out on Steam in 2023. We’ve already nearly eclipsed that number for 2024 as of October, and there’s no reason to believe the record won’t be broken again in 2025.

We will be sure to continue updating this page as studios announce new video games or shuffle release dates around in the coming weeks and months.

January 2025

Freedom Wars Remastered | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch | Jan. 10

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD | Switch | Jan. 16

Dynasty Warriors: Origins | PC, PS5, XSX | Jan. 17

Tales of Graces f Remastered | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | Jan. 17

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX | Jan. 22

Guilty Gear Strive | Switch | Jan. 23

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | Jan. 23

Synduality: Echo of Ada | PC, PS5, XSX | Jan. 23

Cuisineer | PS5, Switch, XSX | Jan. 28

Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos | PS5, PS4, Switch | Jan. 28

The Stone of Madness | PC, PS5, Switch, XSX | Jan. 28

Warside | PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO, Switch | Jan. 28

Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2 | PC, Switch | Jan. 30

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero | PS5, PS4, Switch | Jan. 30

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals | Switch | Jan. 30

Cloudy Valley | PC | TBD

February 2025

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII | PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | Feb. 11

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II | PC, PS5, XSX | Feb. 11

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | Feb. 13

Assassin’s Creed Shadows | PC, Mac, PS5, XSX | Feb. 14

Date Everything! | PC, PS5, Switch, XSX | Feb. 14

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch | Feb. 14

Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | Feb. 14

Avowed | PC, XSX | Feb. 18

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 | PC, PS5, XSX | Feb. 18

Kamitsubaki City Regenerate | PC, Switch | Feb. 20

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ~Fullland of Water and Light~ | PC, Switch | Feb. 27

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii | PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO | Feb. 28

Monster Hunter Wilds | PC, PS5, XSX | Feb. 28

Dragonkin: The Banished | PC, PS5, XSX | TBD

Tails of Iron II: Whiskers of Winter | PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO | TBD

March 2025

Two Point Museum | PC, Mac, PS5, XSX | March 4

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | March 6

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 | PC, PS5, XSX | March 18

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | March 21

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game | PC, PS5, Switch, XSX | March 25

Atomfall | PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO | TBD

Football Manager 25 | PC, PS5, XSX | TBD

April 2025

Koira | PC, PS5 | April 17

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves | PC, PS5, PS4, XSX | April 24

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- | PC, Switch | April 24

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time | Switch | TBD

Ratatan | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | TBD

June 2025

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road | PC, PS5, PS4 | TBD