2025 video game release date schedule

2025 is shaping up to be yet another incredible year for video games. Not only are we getting a new Nintendo console, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will each be entering their fifth full year on the market. Sony also just recently launched its PS5 Pro, and we are sure to see developers push it to its limits. Of course, what really matters is the games.
Below, we’ve rounded up each and every game slated to launch in 2025. Some of the highlights include Rockstar Games’ long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6, Nintendo’s Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, and the reboots of Fable and Perfect Dark.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. According to data tracked by SteamDB, over 14,000 games came out on Steam in 2023. We’ve already nearly eclipsed that number for 2024 as of October, and there’s no reason to believe the record won’t be broken again in 2025.
We will be sure to continue updating this page as studios announce new video games or shuffle release dates around in the coming weeks and months.
New video game release dates for 2025
January 2025
- Freedom Wars Remastered | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch | Jan. 10
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD | Switch | Jan. 16
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins | PC, PS5, XSX | Jan. 17
- Tales of Graces f Remastered | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | Jan. 17
- Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX | Jan. 22
- Guilty Gear Strive | Switch | Jan. 23
- Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | Jan. 23
- Synduality: Echo of Ada | PC, PS5, XSX | Jan. 23
- Cuisineer | PS5, Switch, XSX | Jan. 28
- Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos | PS5, PS4, Switch | Jan. 28
- The Stone of Madness | PC, PS5, Switch, XSX | Jan. 28
- Warside | PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO, Switch | Jan. 28
- Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2 | PC, Switch | Jan. 30
- Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero | PS5, PS4, Switch | Jan. 30
- Wizardry: The Five Ordeals | Switch | Jan. 30
- Cloudy Valley | PC | TBD
February 2025
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII | PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | Feb. 11
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II | PC, PS5, XSX | Feb. 11
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | Feb. 13
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows | PC, Mac, PS5, XSX | Feb. 14
- Date Everything! | PC, PS5, Switch, XSX | Feb. 14
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch | Feb. 14
- Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | Feb. 14
- Avowed | PC, XSX | Feb. 18
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 | PC, PS5, XSX | Feb. 18
- Kamitsubaki City Regenerate | PC, Switch | Feb. 20
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ~Fullland of Water and Light~ | PC, Switch | Feb. 27
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii | PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO | Feb. 28
- Monster Hunter Wilds | PC, PS5, XSX | Feb. 28
- Dragonkin: The Banished | PC, PS5, XSX | TBD
- Tails of Iron II: Whiskers of Winter | PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO | TBD
March 2025
- Two Point Museum | PC, Mac, PS5, XSX | March 4
- Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | March 6
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 | PC, PS5, XSX | March 18
- Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | March 21
- Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game | PC, PS5, Switch, XSX | March 25
- Atomfall | PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO | TBD
- Football Manager 25 | PC, PS5, XSX | TBD
April 2025
- Koira | PC, PS5 | April 17
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves | PC, PS5, PS4, XSX | April 24
- The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- | PC, Switch | April 24
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time | Switch | TBD
- Ratatan | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO | TBD
June 2025
- Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road | PC, PS5, PS4 | TBD
Undated 2025 video games
- 2XKO | PC, PS5, XSX
- The Alters | PC, PS5, XSX
- Anno 117: Pax Romana | PC, PS5, XSX
- ARC Raiders | PC, PS5, XSX
- ArcheAge Chronicles | PC, PS5, XSX
- Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch
- Ballad of Antara | Android, iOS, PC, PS5
- Battle Vision Network | Android, iOS, PC
- Big Walk | PC
- Biped 2 | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO
- BLEACH Rebirth of Souls | PC, PS5, PS4, XSX
- Borderlands 4 | PC, PS5, XSX
- Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection | PC, PS5, Switch, XSX
- Cairn | PC, Consoles
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 | PC, PS4, Switch, XBO
- Carmen Sandiego | Android, iOS, PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO
- Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone | PC, PS5, XSX
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector | PC, PS5, Switch, XSX
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | PC, PS5, XSX
- Coffee Talk Tokyo | PC, PS5, Switch XSX
- Coromon: Rogue Planet | Android, iOS, PC, Mac, Switch
- Crimson Desert | PC, PS5, XSX
- CUFFBUST | PC
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 | PC, PS5, XSX
- Dead Static Drive | PC, XSX, XBO
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach | PS5
- Demonschool | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO
- Descenders Next | PC, XSX, XBO
- Doom: The Dark Ages | PC, PS5, XSX
- Double Dragon Revive | PC, PS5, PS4, XSX
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake | PC, PS5, Switch, XSX
- Dune: Awakening | PC
- Earthblade | PC
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream | PC, PS5, XSX
- Eternal Strands | PC, PS5, XSX
- Everhood 2 | PC, Switch
- Exoborne | PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO
- Fable | PC, XSX
- Fate/EXTRA Record | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch
- Fear Effect | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch
- Fighting Force Collection | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch
- The First Berzerker: Khazan | PC, PS5, XSX
- Five Laps at Freddy’s | PC
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic | PC, PS5
- Forestrike | PC, Switch
- FragPunk | PC, XSX
- Ghost of Yotei | PS5
- Grand Theft Auto 6 | PS5, XSX
- GreedFall 2: The Dying World | PS5, XSX
- Hell is Us | PC, PS5, XSX
- Hello Kitty: Island Adventure | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch
- Hunter × Hunter: Nen × Impact | PC, PS5, Switch
- Hyper Light Breaker | PC
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle | PS5
- Instinction | PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO
- IXION | PS5, XSX
- Judas | PC, PS5, XSX
- Killing Floor 3 | PC, PS5, XSX
- Little Nightmares 3 | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO
- Lost Hellden | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX
- Lost in Random: The Eternal Die | PC, PS5, Switch, XSX
- Lunar Remastered Collection | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO
- Mafia: The Old Country | PC, PS5, XSX
- Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra | PC, PS5, XSX
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics | XBO
- Mecha BREAK | PC, XSX
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond | Switch
- Mewgenics | PC
- The Midnight Walk | PC, PS5
- MIO: Memories in Orbit | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO
- Mixtape | PC, PS5, XSX
- Monaco 2 | PC
- Mouse: PI for Hire | PC, PS5, Switch, XSX
- Nivalis | PC
- Nocturnal 2 | PC, Switch
- The Occultist | PC, PS5, XSX
- Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap | PC, XSX
- Palworld | XSX, XBO
- Paralives | PC
- Paraside: Duality Unbound | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX, XBO
- Pathologic 3 | PC
- Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A | Switch
- Pony Island 2: Panda Circus | PC
- Possessor(s) | PC
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam | Switch
- R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, XSX
- Replaced | PC, XSX, XBO
- Revenge of the Savage Planet | PC, PS5, XSX
- Roboquest | 2025
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma | PC, Switch
- Rusty Rabbit | PC, PS5, Switch
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch
- Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX | PC, Mac, Switch
- The Sinking City 2 | PC, PS5, XSX
- Sigma Star Saga | PC, Consoles
- Slay the Spire 2 | PC
- Sleight of Hand | PC, XSX
- Sniper Elite: Resistance | PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO
- South of Midnight | PC, XSX
- Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening | PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO, Switch
- Splitgate 2 | PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO
- Terminator: Survivors | PC
- Terrifier: The ARTcade Game | PC, PS5, Switch, XSX
- Time Flies | PC, PS5, Switch
- Tiny Lands 2 | PC
- Tomba! 2 | PC, PS5, PS4, Switch
- Usual June | PC
- Utawarerumono: ZAN | PC
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 | PC, PS5, XSX
- Venus Vacation PRISM – DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme – | PS5, PS4, PC
- Winter Burrow | PC, XSX, XBO
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers | PC, PS5, XSX
- Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana | PS5, PS4, Switch