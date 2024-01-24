Netflix is teasing a “big, bold” slate of content coming to the streaming giant this year, with both new standouts and the return of old favorites like Squid Game and Bridgerton poised to separate Netflix even more from the rest of the streaming pack.

The streamer gave a fairly detailed snapshot of the buzziest titles coming throughout this year, as part of the company’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings report Tuesday. Among other highlights of that report, Netflix also announced that it added 13 million subscribers during the quarter — blowing well past Wall Street’s consensus estimate of 8.7 million subscribers.

And the jam-packed content lineup over the near term will surely help that trend to continue. “Looking ahead, despite last year’s strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024,” reads the company’s latest quarterly letter to shareholders.

“Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like The Diplomat S2, Bridgerton S3, Squid Game S2 and Empress S2; unscripted series like Tour de France: Unchained S2, Love is Blind S6, F1: Drive to Survive S6 and Full Swing S2; and brand new shows like 3 Body Problem (based on the bestselling novel and from the Game of Thrones showrunners), Griselda (starring Sofia Vegara, which premieres this week), The Gentlemen (from Guy Ritchie), Eric (starring Benedict Cumberbach), Avatar: The Last Airbender, Cien Años de Soledad, from Colombia based on the novel by Gabriel García Márquez and Senna from Brazil.”

The news about Squid Game officially returning this year is particularly welcome for both subscribers as well as the streamer itself, since more episodes of the show mean more engagement with the biggest Netflix series of all time. Over its first 91 days of streaming availability, according to Netflix’s publicly available Top 10 data, the Korean-language series about contestants who battle in a series of life-and-death games racked up 265.2 million views (a record no other TV title has matched).

Below, you can read more of BGR’s coverage about some of these upcoming TV titles, including:

As for the company’s film division (which in the coming weeks is losing its chief executive, Scott Stuber, as he departs to launch his own production outfit), Netflix’s 2024 movie release slate includes, per the shareholder letter, the Rebel Moon sequel as well as:

“Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, Carry On from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment starring Jason Bateman and Taron Edgerton, Spellbound from producer John Lasseter, Eddie Murphy reprising his role in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and Six Triple Eight starring Kerry Washington and directed by Tyler Perry.”