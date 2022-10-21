Netflix is adapting 2 of the greatest novels of all time

Book adaptations, for obvious reasons, offer a never-ending wellspring of creative inspiration for all the major streaming services, helping them to keep their development pipelines chock-a-block with new projects that can turn into compelling releases that keep people subscribed. On that score, coming to Netflix soon is a pair of major projects — a series, and a feature-length film — adapted from two of the most celebrated novels in history.

The books include a celebrated World War I novel and another from Latin America that’s suffused with “magical realism.”

One Hundred Years of Solitude – new series coming to Netflix

“The secret of a good old age is simply an honorable pact with solitude.”

On Friday, October 21 — the 40th anniversary of Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez’s phone call from Paris informing him he’d won the Nobel Prize in literature — the streaming giant detailed its plans to bring to life Márquez’s world-renowned novel, One Hundred Years of Solitude.

Coming to Netflix in the form of a series, Netflix vice president of Latin American content Francisco Ramos explained that the streamer is working with a team of mostly Colombian writers, directors, set designers, and more. Ramos also identified the two directors who’ve been tapped to helm the first season of the new series. They are Alex Garcia, who’s directed projects including Netflix’s The Witcher, and Laura Mora.

Mora’s credits include films like The Kings of the World, which has been selected to represent Colombia in the 2023 Academy Awards.

All Quiet on the Western Front

“We are forlorn like children, and experienced like old men, we are crude and sorrowful and superficial — I believe we are lost.”

Also coming to Netflix — in very short order, as in just a few days from now — is an adaptation of what’s considered one of the greatest war novels in history.

Debuting on October 28, All Quiet on the Western Front is a German-language film adaptation of WWI veteran Erich Maria Remarque’s magisterial 1928 novel about the carnage and the sacrifice of front-line soldiers during “the war to end all wars.”

The film has some major expectations to live up to, largely because its source material is considered to be one of the greatest war novels of all time. The movie hit select theaters in the US earlier this month, and it will be a German submission for consideration as a “Best International Feature Film” during the 95th Academy Awards next year.

The story follows a young German soldier named Paul and his comrades whose initial euphoria about fighting turns into fear and desperation to simply keep each other alive in the trenches and on the battlefield.

