The Gentlemen trailer: Netflix’s new crime drama spinoff series

Guy Ritchie has dabbled in multiple genres over the course of his career, but he’s probably best known for writing and directing original action comedies. Ritchie is not often one for sequels, but on Monday, Netflix shared the first teaser trailer for its new crime drama series, The Gentlemen, which is a spinoff of Ritchie’s 2019 movie of the same name.

The Gentlemen (2019) is a star-studded action comedy written and directed by Guy Ritchie that follows marijuana kingpin Michael “Mickey” Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) as he attempts to sell off his criminal empire. The cast also included Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

The Netflix spinoff series stars Theo James as Eddie Halstead, who recently inherited a large country estate from his father. He then discovers that the land he inherited is part of Pearson’s marijuana empire, and criminals from all over Britain want a piece of the action. Eddie now has to protect his family, but along the way, he gets a taste for the life of crime.

Beyond James, the cast also features Ray Winstone as a career criminal and cannabis empire founder Bobby Glass, Kaya Scodelario as his daughter Susie, Daniel Ings as Freddy Halstead, Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina Halstead, Giancarlo Esposito, Peter Serafinowicz, Vinnie Jones, Chanel Cresswell, Max Beesley, Harry Goodwins, and Ruby Sear.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In addition to being credited as creator, co-writer, and executive producer, Ritchie will also direct the first two episodes of the series. Netflix has not shared a release date for the show yet, but The Gentlemen will start streaming at some point in March.