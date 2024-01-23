Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer: Netflix’s live-action remake comes to life

On Tuesday, we finally got our first extended look at the live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender courtesy of a new trailer from Netflix. Avatar is the latest in a growing list of live-action remakes from the streaming service, but this one had an especially troubled production, with the original creators of the animated series departing the project early on due to creative differences. What will the series look like without their influence?

Based on the first full trailer, the remake appears to be a faithful retelling of the original story. All of the series’ main players, from the trio of Aang, Katara, and Sokka to the Fire Nation villains of Fire Lord Ozai and Crown Prince Zuko, are present.

You can watch the official trailer for the Avatar: The Last Airbender remake below:

There’s no doubt that the creative team has done an amazing job of recreating a world fans will remember from the animated series. Netflix has repeatedly proven that it has the resources and the talent to bring seemingly untranslatable cartoon worlds to life.

Here’s the synopsis from Netflix for those of you who aren’t familiar with the story:

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

Avatar: The Last Airbender debuts on Netflix on February 22. There are eight episodes in season 1, but there’s no word yet on whether or not more seasons will be produced.