We just learned some big news about Stranger Things 5

For everyone dying to learn what happens in Stranger Things 5, we already know the wait is going to feel a little long for the upcoming final season of the hit Netflix series. We’ll get into more detail about why that’s the case below. However, in addition to an estimated timeframe for when the new season will arrive on the streamer, another huge fact about it has also just been confirmed.

We can expect to see no new characters in the final season (which, by the way, is probably another two years or so away).

No new characters in Stranger Things 5

During a Netflix Geeked episode hosted by Felicia Day, which you can check out below, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer at one point addressed the slew of character arcs that they have to manage as part of the series. Matt Duffer is the one who then brought up the point about next season, when the problem won’t be as tricky as in seasons past.

“We’re stopping,” he said, meaning the world of the show won’t get any bigger. “We’re not adding any more characters in season five. I promise.”

In a way, that feels at least somewhat expected, right? With Stranger Things 5 representing the culmination of the whole thing, you want the creators of a show this big to focus on sticking the landing. Something that’s all the more difficult to do when you’re still bringing in new faces that you have to seamlessly work into the narrative.

The new season is not coming for a while

Now, as far as the even more important detail of timing?

The Duffer Brothers and the writing team are set to begin writing Stranger Things 5 in August. For that reason, the conventional wisdom has coalesced around an assumption that the final season of this series that’s turned into one of the biggest Netflix originals of all time could arrive anywhere between the fall of 2023 and sometime in 2024.

Naturally, that tidbit of news sent some Twitter users into a fit. “THEY HAVEN’T EVEN WRITTEN IT???? SEE YOU IN 3 YEARS,” one user lamented.

That long of a wait will understandably be interminable for many fans of the series. Especially fans who are desperate to see which of their favorites from Hawkins lives or dies in Stranger Things 5. We’re right there with you, everyone.

mike, will, lucas and dustin by the time we finally get stranger things season 5 pic.twitter.com/Jr9wteMHoQ — mia (@arrivalleneuve) July 4, 2022

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.