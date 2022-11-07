We finally have news about Stranger Things 5

After the massive developments in Stranger Things 4, we’ve got a long way to go before season 5 hits Netflix. And I do mean a long, long wait. The final season might drop anywhere between the fall of 2023 and 2024, as we learned recently. But the Stranger Things Day event on November 6th brought us at least one exciting teaser, the title of season 5, episode 1.

Mind you, some spoilers follow below.

When we learned about Stranger Things 5’s release window in mid-July, we also told you that The Duffer Brothers had not started writing the new show at that point. This prompted some frustration from fans dying to find out what happens next with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends.

That’s why the Stranger Things Day announcement is exciting: the Duffer Brothers have begun writing. Well, at least they have enough of an idea of what the final season will be about to share the first episode’s title.

Without further ado, the first episode in season 5 is called “Chapter One: The Crawl.” But that’s not enough to spoil any secrets for the upcoming Stranger Things season.

Stranger Things 5 episode 1 title was revealed during Stranger Things Day. Image source: Netflix

What is exciting about the Netflix reveal is that the Duffer Brothers are actively writing now. That is an important detail, considering that we’re looking at the first episode in the season that will tell you how this amazingly entertaining story will end.

The only spoiler we have from season 5 so far is something the Duffer Brothers said a few months ago. They revealed they don’t plan to add too many new characters to Stranger Things 5. Instead, they want to focus on the “OG characters” as they wrap up this story.

Held on November 6th, Stranger Things Day did not offer additional big revelations from season 5. Per Deadline, Netflix offered special screenings across the US of Stranger Things 4: Volume 2. That’s the second part of season 4, with those movie-sized episodes.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Image source: Netflix

Moreover, Netflix offered fans free giveaways, photo ops, and exclusive merchandise from the show in international markets.

Hopefully, by this time next year, Netflix will be ready to air Stranger Things 5. But we have no guarantees it’ll happen. You can stream the other four seasons on Netflix anytime if you somehow skipped this adventure so far, or if you want to revisit it.