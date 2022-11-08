Watch these 9 movies and TV shows before they leave Netflix next week

The arrival of November brought dozens of new movies and Netflix series to stream, including titles like Enola Holmes 2, The Crown, and the first half of Manifest Season 4.

But all those arrivals, of course, also coincide with the streamer culling its massive library on a regular basis, given that licensing agreements for Netflix’s third-party content are constantly expiring. The streamer can either keep all those series and movies, or let them roll off to a different platform as it sees fit.

Netflix series and movies leaving soon

As far as what’s coming and available to watch now, check our comprehensive guide covering November to read about all the Netflix series and movies arriving on the streamer in the coming weeks — in all, 121 brand-new titles.

It’s part of our ongoing Netflix coverage that includes everything coming and going from the service; plus our curated weekend snapshots of what to watch the following week; and rundowns of Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 lists. Along with reviews of Netflix series and movies as well as interviews with cast and creators.

In the meantime, what you’ll find below are all the movies and shows that are leaving the service by the end of next week, including a number of reality shows, kids’ content, and more. The Netflix series and movies departing between November 14-18 include:

More Netflix news: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now