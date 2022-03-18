Click to Skip Ad
These are the biggest international shows on Netflix right now

March 18th, 2022 at 10:19 AM
boy with bloody sleeve holds a guitar

The weekly Netflix Top 10 lists are a treasure trove of data for streaming industry geeks, offering a fascinating high-level (albeit incomplete) look at what content is faring the best with subscribers of the biggest streaming service in the world.

Once a week, Netflix gives us four charts. They cover TV shows and movies, across both English and non-English categories. What’s arguably the best thing about them is not the content on each list, but the audience they represent. This is a compilation of data covering Netflix’s entire worldwide user base. Granted, what constitutes a “view” on the streamer has always been a fungible data point. But this chart lets you see things like:

  • Season 1 of Pieces of Her, for example, is a Top 10 Netflix show in a whopping 85 countries.
  • That the #1 English show Netflix subscribers are streaming the most in Lebanon right now is Vikings: Valhalla.
  • That The Adam Project is a Top 10 Netflix film at the moment in 93 countries.
What is everyone watching on Netflix?

In terms of non-English language content on Netflix, this won’t come as a surprise: Korean content is utterly crushing it on the service globally. In fact, exactly 50 percent of Netflix’s Top 10 ranking of the most-watched non-English shows on the service this week are Korean series. That is to say, five of the latest Top 10 are K-dramas, with the still relatively new Netflix addition Juvenile Justice sitting at #1.

Collectively, the five shows on this week’s list which you can check out below have also spent a collective 17 weeks on the ranking.

Top 10 series on Netflix (Non-English)

The aformentioned Juvenile Justice, per Netflix, “deals with a judge — Eun-Seok — who dislikes juvenile delinquents, later realizing the social troubles children face and how society is also responsible for the children’s malicious behaviors.”

This series is part of what’s been a steady and heavily-resourced ramp-up in Korean content by Netflix. An effort that’s already produced what’s been the biggest TV hit for the streamer to-date (in the form of Squid Game).

female judge seated in a black robe
Kim Hye-soo as Sim Eun-seok in the Netflix series “Juvenile Justice.” Image source: Swann Studio/Netflix

Below, you’ll find a link to this week’s list of the Top 10 non-English Netflix shows. With links to their respective landing pages, as well as the total hours they’ve been viewed for the week ending March 13.

  1. Juvenile Justice, Season 1 — 25.9 million hours viewed
  2. Cafe con aroma de mujer, Season 1 — 23 million hours viewed
  3. Lies and Deceit, Season 1 — 20.2 million hours viewed
  4. All of Us Are Dead, Season 1 — 17.4 million hours viewed
  5. Twenty Five Twenty One, Season 1 — 17.1 million hours viewed
  6. Business Proposal, Season 1 — 15.9 million hours viewed
  7. Midnight at the Pera Palace, Season 1 — 14.6 million hours viewed
  8. Forecasting Love and Weather, Season 1 — 12.2 million hours viewed
  9. Yo soy Betty, la fea, Season 1 — 10.3 million hours viewed
  10. The Queen of Flow, Season 2 — 8.4 million hours viewed

