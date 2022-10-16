These 2 Apple TV Plus originals are so good, they both have a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Apple TV Plus on Friday debuted one of its newest prestige dramas, the 12-episode series Shantaram which stars Sons of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam and is based on a novel by Gregory David Roberts. It follows a fugitive named Lin Ford, played by Hunnam, who’s trying to get lost in the alluringly chaotic and mysterious Bombay of the 1980s — and who, among other things, ends up falling for an enigmatic woman named Karla.

The first three episodes of the show are available to watch right now, and it will revert to a once-a-week release cadence starting this coming Friday. That said, some of you might subsequently decide to poke around the Apple TV Plus app and see what else might be interesting to watch in the meantime, while you await new episodes of Apple’s latest. With that in mind, we’ll take a closer look below at a pair of shows that both have perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores at the moment and might thus be worth checking out if you haven’t already.

Apple TV Plus shows with perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores

First up is the vibrant, romantic, and delightful Acapulco, which transports us back to the 1980s version of the titular beach resort town. If you need an utterly feel-good, critically acclaimed Apple TV Plus show to fill the Ted Lasso-sized hole in your heart until the latter’s long-awaited Season 3 finally arrives, this is definitely the show for you.

Acapulco tells the story of Máximo Gallardo, a young adult in his 20s who gets a job as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He quickly realizes the job is more complicated than he could have imagined, however. Per Apple: “In order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations.”

Season 2 is set to debut its first two episodes on Apple’s streamer on October 21, with one episode a week thereafter through December 16. Ahead of the debut, Apple hosted a red-carpet premiere event earlier this weekend at The London West Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles.

The show — which will have 10 episodes in its new season — is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ How to Be a Latin Lover, and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions, and The Tannenbaum Company. And if you need any more evidence of this show’s uplifting bona fides, just know that it comes from creator Austin Winsberg — the same writer/producer behind the irrespresibly charming and one-of-a-kind Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

I can’t wait for you all to see season two of #AcapulcoTV! So put on some sunscreen, grab a chaise or cabana and get ready to laugh (and maybe cry a little) on October 21st on @AppleTVPlus. https://t.co/gsVC9cj6jO — Austin Winsberg (@austinwinsberg) October 4, 2022

Next, we turn to Bad Sisters — a 10-episode Apple TV Plus series from creator Sharon Horgan that debuted in mid-August.

“A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another,” reads the official summary from Apple’s streaming service. “The series stars Sharon Horgan, alongside Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette, The Salisbury Poisonings), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Frank of Ireland, Dublin Murders), and Eve Hewson (Behind her Eyes, The Luminaries) as the Garvey sisters.”

The “bad” aspects of the sisters hinted at in the show title come from their scheming about how to help one of their monstrously horrible husbands shuffle off this mortal coil. Don’t worry, though — this is an Irish tale, through and through, which means the plot is much more entertaining than it sounds.

No spoilers here, though. To say much more than that would be to rob you of the joy (yes, I said joy in a series about murder) of experiencing this quite memorable Apple TV Plus gem for yourself. A good rule of thumb, by the way: Anytime Horgan is involved in a streaming project, don’t sweat the details. Just go ahead and press “play.”

