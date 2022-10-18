Everything to know about the intense new Apple TV Plus drama Echo 3

Prior to the launch of Apple TV Plus back in November of 2019, I seem to recall several smug news reports from journalists tut-tutting about how Apple’s top executives were rumored to be meddling too aggressively in the streamer’s burgeoning content slate, sanitizing the forthcoming shows to the point that it sounded like the iPhone maker was trying to launch some sort of NBC-lite. Bit by bit, though, Apple has since put the lie to that claim thanks to fantastic series like Pachinko and Tehran — and Echo 3, a thriller from the writer of Zero Dark Thirty, will no doubt by the next title to help it keep doing so.

Echo 3 on Apple TV Plus

Coming on November 23, this 10-episode series from Academy Award-winning creator Mark Boal — whose credits also include The Hurt Locker — will drop its first three episodes all at once on Apple’s streamer. As is customary with Apple releases, the release cadence will switch to one episode weekly thereafter.

From Apple’s official summary of Echo 3:

“Set in South America with English and Spanish dialogue, “Echo 3” follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.”

READ MORE: These 2 Apple TV Plus originals are so good, they both have a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

This Apple release is based on the award-winning series When Heroes Fly created by Omri Givon, and also inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund.

Echo 3 is produced by Keshet Studios, the US production arm of Keshet International. Boal is the showrunner, and he also serves as a director and executive producer alongside Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Jason Horwitch, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Mark Sourian, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, and Karni Ziv.

Check out more images below from Echo 3, courtesy of Apple:

More Apple news: The 4 must-watch Apple TV Plus series