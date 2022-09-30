Apple TV Plus shares release dates for 4 returning shows

Apple doesn’t release dozens of shows on its streaming service every month, so it’s more of an event when a new season of a series hits Apple TV Plus. That’s why this week is becoming a rather exciting one for subscribers. On Thursday, Apple surprised us with a bunch of Apple TV Plus announcements on Twitter. It turns out that four Apple Originals will return this fall, including the popular video game workplace comedy Mythic Quest.

Here are all of the returning Apple TV Plus shows and their release dates for this fall:

Mosquito Coast season 2 — November 4, 2022

— November 4, 2022 Mythic Quest season 3 — November 11, 2022

— November 11, 2022 Slow Horses season 2 — December 2, 2022

— December 2, 2022 Little America season 2 — December 9, 2022

Apple is always tight-lipped about its productions prior to their arrival, so we don’t know much about what any of these new seasons will entail. That said, Mythic Quest is one of the steamer’s flagship shows, and even without F. Murray Abraham, season 3 is sure to attract plenty of viewers. Rob McElhenney now has three shows running on various networks and services: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX), Welcome to Wrexham (FX), and Mythic Quest (ATV+). Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds is off promoting Deadpool 3.

This also probably puts the final nail in the coffin of any hopes that Ted Lasso would return for season 3 before the year ends. The service’s biggest critical success has been off the air since last October. Fans held out hope the new season would be ready in 2022, but a recent report from Puck suggests that “there’s no finish line in sight.”

Finally, Apple also shared the first trailer for its upcoming original movie Raymond & Ray, which stars Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor as half brothers:

