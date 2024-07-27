The streaming TV shows dominating Prime Video, Netflix, Max, Apple TV+ and more this week

To get a sense of just how big a hit Prime Video has on its hands with The Boys, let’s start with the fact that it’s #1 on Reelgood’s list of the top streaming TV shows this week.

That’s no small feat for the just-ended fourth season of the hit superhero series, which Prime says also racked up more than 55 million viewers over the course of the season. And there’s still more to come from the show’s sprawling universe of superpowered antiheroes. Adapted from the comic book series of the same name, Prime’s fan-favorite drama has also spawned a collection of spinoffs — like Gen V, the spinoff focused on college supes that’s returning for Season 2 in 2025.

In 2026, we’re also getting the fifth and final season of The Boys, while two related shows are in the works. Early development on The Boys: Mexico, starring Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, has begun. Likewise, scripts are being written now for the prequel series Vought Rising, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash.

Antony Starr as Homelander in “The Boys.” Image source: Prime Video

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau in “Gen V.” Image source: Prime Video

All of which is to say, it’s certainly a good time to be a fan of The Boys, The newest season of which is now reportedly Prime Video’s fourth most-viewed season of a TV show ever (behind the first seasons of Reacher, Fallout, and The Lord of the Rings of Power). “I feel so proud & grateful to the cast & crew, their hard work is the reason the show exists,” showrunner Eric Kripke tweeted in advance of the release of Season 4. “Love them all & this job so much.”

Reelgood — which monitors 20 million viewing decisions each month across every streaming platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and more — has also unsurprisingly found that The Boys is the biggest series this week from across all of those platforms. For the 7-day period that ended on July 24, the 10 TV shows that topped Reelgood’s latest weekly ranking are as follows:

We’ve covered most of the rest of the shows on this list, new additions to which include Peacock’s Those About to Die, Apple’s Lady in the Lake, and Netflix’s Cobra Kai this week. The latter, by the way, has grown in popularity over the years to become one of Netflix’s longest-running original dramas (in addition to being a Top 10 Netflix series this week in 83 countries). Which is to say, I’m not surprised at all to see it already on the Reelgood ranking.

Oona O’Brien as Devon, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, and Peyton List as Tory Nichols in “Cobra Kai.” Image source: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Cobra Kai is, in fact, such a monster hit for the streaming giant that it decided to try something a little different with its sixth and final season, which debuted on July 18. The new season is getting an unprecedented three-part rollout, compared to the halfsies that Netflix sometimes decides on for its biggest series — and, even then, there are still many people who aren’t fans of the Part 1, Part 2 episode batches for their favorite series.

As of this writing, the critical and audience response to Season 6 has been pretty solid thus far. The Rotten Tomatoes audience score is currently sitting at 87%, compared to a critics’ score of 78%. Meanwhile, Part 2 of the final Cobra Kai season will hit Netflix on Nov. 28, while Part 3 won’t arrive until 2025.