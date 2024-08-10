The Max, Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and Hulu TV shows that are crushing it right now

The highly anticipated finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series dropped this week, with House of the Dragon drawing in almost 9 million multiplatform viewers across HBO and its Max streaming service. That marked a Season 2 viewership high for the series, with the finale on Aug. 4 also helping Max to notch its biggest streaming day ever in the US and worldwide. All of which is to say, I’m not at all surprised that the streaming search engine Reelgood has likewise identified the series as the #1 TV show this week across all the major streaming platforms.

In a press conference the day after the finale aired, showrunner Ryan Condal revealed some noteworthy details about what comes next for the series — details that may or may not have satisfied disappointed viewers who didn’t get the climactic finale battle that they were hoping for.

Among Condal’s reveals: House of the Dragon, which is adapted from George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood is getting two more seasons and will conclude with Season 4. Also, writing for Season 3 is already underway, with plans to go into production sometime in early 2025.

Freddie Fox in “House of the Dragon.” Image source: Theo Whiteman/HBO

Olivia Cooke in “House of the Dragon.” Image source: Ollie Upton/HBO

In other words, there hopefully won’t be too much of a wait for the show. For now, Reelgood — which monitors 20 million viewing decisions each month across every streaming platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to Max, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, and more — has found that it beat out everything else in the streaming universe this week as the biggest series for the moment (a distinction I suspect won’t last through next week, but we’ll see).

For the 7-day period that ended on Aug. 7, the 10 TV shows that topped Reelgood’s latest weekly ranking are as follows:

As for the rest of the biggest streaming TV shows of the week, we’ve covered most of the rest of the titles on Reelgood’s ranking — new additions to which include Netflix’s newly debuted A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, which just so happens one of the biggest Netflix shows in the US today (#2) and the biggest Netflix show worldwide this week.

Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.” Image source: Joss Barratt/Netflix

The show, which racked up 7.4 million views on the streaming giant this week, is a six-episode murder mystery set in a small UK town. One of the best things about it is its star: Emma Myers, the plucky, easy-to-root-for actress who previously stole our hearts with her turn as Wednesday’s Enid Sinclair.

The story, based on Holly Jackson’s 2019 novel of the same name, takes place five years after a shocking murder-suicide roiled the fictional UK town of Little Kilton. “Popular high school senior Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend, Sal Singh, who then killed himself,” Netflix explains. “At least, that’s what everyone believes, including the police. Case closed, right?

“But Pip Fitz-Amobi (Myers), now a high school senior herself, sees how the gruesome murder still has a grip on her hometown, and she thinks there’s more to the story.”

Pip launches an investigation of her own, determined to get to the bottom of things as she looks into the case for her senior project. The issue, though, quickly becomes: If Sal didn’t do it, that suggests a murderer is still on the loose — and that Pip herself could be in danger.