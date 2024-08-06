One of Netflix’s creepiest docuseries is getting a movie adaptation

Worst Roommate Ever, Netflix’s supremely creepy docuseries about toxic and terrifying roommates, features so many stories of roommate relationships gone wrong that you will never want to get anywhere close to having to share your living situation again. Netflix’s own promotional material for the series, in fact, even touts that the most viral horror stories in r/BadRoommates aren’t as bad as what’s presented in the show — which dropped its second season on the streaming giant a few weeks ago.

The format has actually proven so popular that the streamer has also just debuted a new docuseries project from the same creators, Worst Ex Ever. What’s more, Bridesmaids director Paul Feig is set to direct a movie adaptation of Worst Roommate Ever, a Blumhouse feature that will reportedly tell the story of a woman scammed by a serial squatter.

“A newly single woman finds a seemingly perfect gentleman to sublet the spare room in her dream home, only to learn his deceit goes beyond a phony name and application,” reads the movie’s official logline. “She has unwittingly invited a serial squatter into her home, and he won’t leave without a fight.”

While that forthcoming movie was inspired by the Netflix series, we should note that the series in turn was inspired by a New York Magazine article that purports to recount “the ultimate Craigslist nightmare.” The Netflix show got renewed back in May, and four new episodes dropped on June 26. “The series’ second season, a Blumhouse production directed by Cynthia Childs, delves into even more unsettling and harrowing accounts about roommates who turn lethal,” Netflix explains.

There’s “a woman who uses the dark web to gain custody of her roommate’s child; a landlord who preys on a vulnerable couple desperate for housing; a man who falsely imprisons his roommate before being caught on tape attacking another; a woman who opens her home to her late husband’s best friend then resorts to deadly measures for a quick payday.”

Basically, consider this the stuff that nightmares are made of — and that background checks are made for.