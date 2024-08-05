4 new can’t-miss Netflix documentaries to add to your watchlist this month

Netflix is extra busy when it comes to the release of new documentaries and docuseries this month, with (by my count, at least) four worth watching as opposed to the normal one or two over the course of a month.

In a typical month, it feels like the streamer doesn’t tend to give us very many that I’d categorize as must-watch. Some that do fit that bill which have been released this year include titles like What Jennifer Did, Simone Biles: Rising, and The Greatest Night in Pop. The new docs that Netflix subscribers can enjoy starting this month, meanwhile, cover everything from wildlife to terrible exes, K-pop, and sweet, cuddly canines.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in — starting with a new documentary release from a beloved host from the UK.

Known for the warm, grandfatherly voice that he brings to narrations of wildlife documentaries, Netflix’s new David Attenborough project probes something a little different for the veteran broadcaster: Sound.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

That is, what we have here is yet another nature documentary — but the focus this time around is on something invisible, the capturing of all the riveting and wonderful audio from the wild. Using advanced sound technology and filmed in 4K ultra-HD, each episode in this docuseries will tell the stories of a few different animals while also including behind-the-scenes footage that showcases the technology used to bring the stories to life.

Here, the caws of birds sound so much stronger, we feel the thump of a rodent stomping on the ground, and the low-pitched buzzing of insects offer a portal to another world, a world that actually exists all around us. In other words, as Attenborough says at one point in this new release, “it’s time to open your ears to life as you’ve never heard it before.”

Moving right along, one of the creepiest Netflix documentaries that I’ve ever watched (Worst Roommate Ever) was the kind of title that made you never want to get even remotely close to a situation involving a roommate again. As an aside, Worst Roommate Ever was so memorable that it’s getting a movie adaptation.

And now, we have a new four-episode documentary release from the same creators — this time, focused on exes instead of roommates.

Per Netflix, about Worst Ex Ever, “The new format — built around the universal feeling of wondering how much you really know about your partner — brings you more shocking tales of betrayal, violence, and deceit. Composed of compelling testimonials, bodycam footage and animated reenactments, Worst Ex Ever reveals the disturbing stories of monstrous past relationships.” So, basically, don’t ever sign a lease with a roommate, and don’t ever break up with your partner. Got it!

These final two Netflix documentaries, meanwhile, are titles that I’m particularly excited about.

The first of the two is a feel-good documentary film about man’s best friend that’s narrated by Rob Lowe, a dog-lover himself. Here’s a summary from Netflix about the canine-focused doc: “Explore the ancient and complex human-dog relationship, reveal cutting edge research and offer at-home tips for dog owners everywhere.

Image source: Netflix

“Following our main characters — a brilliant, super trained border collie; a precocious pug; and a lovable rescued mutt — our team of elite canine experts from across the globe, dive deep into our best friend’s hidden mind, to answer everyone’s biggest canine questions.”

Directed by Andy Mitchell, the film is a sort of companion piece to the 2022 documentary Inside the Mind of a Cat. Not that we needed an entire film for that one, because I could have sworn the only thing that resides in the mind of a feline is villainy. Just kidding.

That brings us, finally, to a highly anticipated new docuseries that will appeal to fans of K-pop.

Pop Star Academy: Katseye is actually one of two K-pop documentaries debuting this, the other being K-Pop Idols coming to Apple TV+ on Aug. 30. As for Netflix’s, it’s the product of a collaboration between HYBE (the management company behind BTS) and Geffen records and follows their attempt to build a US-based girl group modeled after the K-pop training and development system.

Daniela, Naisha, Adela, Nikky, Megan, Lexie and Emily in “Pop Star Academy: Katseye.” Image source: Netflix

“Katseye is the name of Geffen and HYBE’s global girl group,” Netflix explains. “After receiving over 120,000 submissions from talented young people from around the world, Geffen Records and HYBE revealed the 20 contestants from around the world who would be competing for a spot in the band through the TV program The Debut: Dream Academy.”

The Debut: Dream Academy is an audition program and competition that premiered last year and ran for 12 weeks on YouTube, Weverse, and Abema TV. Netflix’s Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE will follow the 20 original contestants behind the scenes and go beyond what was seen in The Debut: Dream Academy.