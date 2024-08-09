Netflix is adding more than a dozen new shows and movies next week, but only one has hit potential

Netflix is going all-out next week for the premiere of a returning favorite — Emily in Paris, Season 4 of which hits the streaming giant on Aug. 15.

In celebration of the new season, Netflix is hosting a red carpet premiere and screening on Aug. 14 at the Netflix-owned Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles. There will also be an activation associated with the premiere — a “Lens the Look” Style Journey by Shop With Google. In addition to catching the first three episodes on the big screen, attendees will be able to fawn over cast members as they stroll down the red carpet, enjoy a sweet treat and beverages, and even get a chance to win a trip to the City of Light where Emily in Paris takes place.

Other events associated with the splashy celebration include fans being able to participate in giveaways and a first look at Netflix’s brand-new Emily in Paris video game (sign up for the events here). From Netflix, about the new branded game in support of the show (I told you the streamer is going all-out!):

“You’ll be immersed in the world of the show as you move from the United States to Paris to accept a job at an esteemed fashion magazine. Much like Emily, you’ll quickly find that the City of Love is full of surprises, challenges, and stunning suitors. With the help of Emily, Mindy, Alfie, and Gabriel, you’ll explore the city and find yourself in the process. Will you take every opportunity to land your dream job, and follow your heart?”

The game will be available to play starting on Aug. 15, the same day that part one of Emily in Paris Season 4 is released.

That, by the way, is one of the biggest tells that we’re dealing with a high-profile Netflix release here, one that the streamer is pretty sure has legs. Because of that, it’s getting the good-old-fashioned halfsies release treatment, with the first five episodes dropping next week and then the final five on Sept. 12.

Lily Collins as Emily in “Emily in Paris.” Image source: Netflix

As for what the new season is about: There’s basically going to be more of, well, pretty much everything this time around. More characters, more drama, obviously much more romance, and all new locales thanks to Emily’s travel schedule, which will take her from the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome.

Another bit of newness this time around is a seasonal change. Specifically, the use of winter as an element of the story lets people see Paris a bit differently — a little more gray and cozy, in other words, and not all twinkling lights and flowers. And in terms of the plot, according to Netflix: “After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling. (Wouldn’t you be?)

“Emily has strong feelings for two men, but Gabriel is on the verge of becoming a father, and ex boyfriend Alfie’s (Laviscount) worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. Unfortunately, Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together toward a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”

Sylvie, meanwhile, is forced to confront a dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage while the Agence Grateau team is also dealing with personnel shake-ups. And as if all that wasn’t enough, Emily’s bestie Mindy and her band find themselves forced to get creative when they run out of funds preparing for Eurovision.

Emily in Paris will definitely be the splashiest Netflix title released over the next seven days — but, as always, there’s a lot more content that’ll also be hitting the streamer over the same time period, too. That includes everything from new Korean dramas to documentaries, films, and more, and you can check out a complete list of all the releases hitting Netflix each day next week by consulting our comprehensive monthly guide featuring the streamer’s entire new release slate.