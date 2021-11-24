The craziest Marvel cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home just leaked

Spider-Man: No Way Home is only a few weeks away, which explains why you’re seeing TV ads for the movie everywhere these days. After months of radio silence, Sony and Marvel kicked off the official marketing campaign this month, dropping the second trailer just last week. Since then, we saw so much new No Way Home footage that it’s enough to make a third trailer. The clips also seem to confirm several of the previous leaks. Yet they don’t feature the other two Spider-Men we expect to see in the film. None of the big No Way Home superhero cameos aren’t in the trailers or the TV spots. And a brand new leak tells us exactly what leads to Daredevil (Charlie Cox) appearing in No Way Home. Mind you, some big spoilers follow below.

The unavoidable No Way Home spoilers

Thanks to Doc Ock actor Alfred Molina, we’ve known for months that No Way Home will be a multiverse movie. His early confirmation that he’s returning to the role from the Sam Raimi movie also served as indirect evidence that Tobey Maguire will be back.

We then saw plenty of leaks that confirmed that Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be in the movie. The leaks became so frequent and significant that there is no way to avoid them. Jimmy Fallon’s recent interview with Garfield is the best proof of that. You wouldn’t expect No Way Home questions, especially if you’ve avoided all the rumors. That’s just one example of Garfield trying to deny his No Way Home role.

Similarly, actor Charlie Cox who portrayed Matt Murdock in the highly acclaimed Daredevil TV show, has attempted to deny his No Way Home cameo in several interviews.

More recently, we saw images that showed the three Spider-Men side by side for the first time. We also got a photo of Murdock with three other regular MCU Spider-Man actors.

But it’s one thing to witness these unavoidable spoilers and quite another to know what happens. The leak below tells us how Daredevil arrives in the MCU, although we’ll have to settle for his non-superhero persona. This is your last chance to avoid the plot spoilers.

The Daredevil cameo in No Way Home

Fans of Spider-Man spoilers are probably familiar with all the MCU Daredevil rumors. They say that Cox will appear in various MCU titles before his Daredevil reboot. Marvel reportedly wants to give the character a soft reboot. It’ll keep the cast of the Netflix series as canon.

Also, these No Way Home cameo leaks say that Matt Murdock will not suit up in the movie. Instead, he’ll provide legal counsel to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. The main Spidey version faces murder accusations following that bombshell reveal at the end of Far From Home.

Daniel Richtman, a well-known Marvel insider, posted a short clip on YouTube explaining the Daredevil cameo in No Way Home. The leaker reiterates that we won’t see Murdock in Daredevil suit in the movie. Instead, we’ll have the lawyer visiting Peter’s home. This might be the craziest cameo in the whole movie, since it’ll be the first to bring in the main character from a Marvel series that wasn’t made by Marvel Studios.

The scene in question will also feature Holland’s Parker, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau). Incidentally, a leaked image a few days ago might come from that scene, where the four characters sit at the dinner table.

Apparently, New leaked photos of #SpiderManNoWayHome, Looks legit to me. pic.twitter.com/QcefcHq7qI — Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) November 9, 2021

What happens in the scene

Happy says that he got Peter out of legal trouble, implying that Happy might be in trouble himself. That’s because he’s responsible for the Stark drone tech that Peter used.

Protesters outside the apartment throw something through the window, and that’s when Murdock catches the object. He might not be wearing the Daredevil suit, but he still has the powers. Peter asks him how he did it, and Matt responds that he’s a really good lawyer.

That’s all that Richtman had to say about the Daredevil cameo scene, without mentioning whether Murdock appears in any No Way Home credits scenes.

But it so happens that a previous leak claimed that Cox stars in one of the movie’s two credits scenes. If that leak is accurate, then the scene will show Murdock deciding to become Daredevil.