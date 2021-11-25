Spider-Man: No Way Home leak reveals the most vicious villain

After months of radio silence, Sony and Marvel are heavily promoting the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie. In the last week alone, we saw so many new TV ads that followed the second trailer release, as well as a few additional posters. That’s not surprising, considering that tickets go on sale this coming Monday. But we’re getting the same overall information from these promo releases. One Spider-Man (Tom Holland), his friends, and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will fight five villains that come from alternate universes in the MCU. There’s no trace of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield in these promo materials, as Sony and Marvel aren’t ready to confirm the film’s most widely-known spoiler.

Separately, we’ve witnessed an increased number of leaks that detail a few key events from the movie. We’ve already explained the Venom cameo and the symbiote’s purpose. Similarly, we learned how Daredevil will appear in No Way Home. It’s now time to talk about the movie’s main villain, and an insider has a new scoop on that subject. Just like the other leaks, you should know that significant spoilers might follow below.

The No Way Home villains

Sony and Marvel teased five villains in the first No Way Home trailer in late August. They showed us Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), which is a reveal they must have felt compelled to give us. That’s because Molina confirmed his involvement with the movie and gave away the multiverse plot several months before that. We also got a big Green Goblin teaser. And the clip also dropped hints covering three other villains: Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard.

The second trailer confirmed all five villains. Then, Sony and Marvel started showing them in greater detail in the TV spots that followed. We saw the new suits, and we got confirmations that Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx returned to their Green Goblin and Electro roles. Similarly, we expect Thomas Haden Church and Rhys Ifans to return as Sandman and The Lizard.

But like the first trailer, the new videos mainly show Doc Ock’s battle with Spider-Man. Doc Ock is also heavily featured on posters. All this seemingly suggests he’s the main villain of the five. As it turns out, however, that may not be the case.

Spider-Man leak gives us the main villain

Daniel Richtman is a trusted Marvel insider who has provided accurate MCU scoops in the past. He revealed plenty of No Way Home details as well, including the big Daredevil cameos. Now, he’s back with a new video covering Spider-Man: No Way Home’s main villain.

Richtman says that Norman Osborn, aka Green Goblin, will be the film’s big bad villain. This doesn’t happen straight away, the leaker said. Osborn is good for the most part, but he becomes evil once his Green Goblin persona takes over. Moreover, he does something “very drastic” to make it very clear he’s the main antagonist.

The leaker doesn’t say what that drastic thing is. But other leaks did say that Goblin will be responsible for the death of at least one of Peter’s loved ones.

Interestingly, Richtman says that Doc Ock is a good guy. Moreover, he will remain a good guy for most of the film. That makes sense given the character’s arc in Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. Not to mention that we might already have a clue in the No Way Home trailer that Otto isn’t the bad guy you think he is.

On the other hand, the MCU trailers are often meant to mislead people. The more scenes we get from that bridge fight between Doc Ock and Spider-Man, the clearer it is that he can’t be the movie’s main villain.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17th. That gives us a few more weeks of leaks that might reveal even more details about the movie.