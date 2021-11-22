New Spider-Man: No Way Home TV ads have so many extra scenes – watch them here

Just a few days ago, we told you how limited Sony and Marvel’s marketing of Spider-Man: No Way Home is. Despite that, the movie is the most talked-about MCU title of the year, and it’ll easily dominate the 2021 box office come December. That’s because everybody knows the movie’s big spoiler: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their old roles. Sony and Marvel are yet to show the two former Spider-Man versions in trailers or officially acknowledge the rumors. But now that the second No Way Home trailer is out, Sony and Marvel are going into full marketing mode for the movie. We saw recut international and IMAX trailers last week, and now it’s time for no less than four additional TV ads for the new Spider-Man movie.

There’s so much new footage in the videos that it’s enough for a third trailer. However, the TV ads still don’t include any Maguire or Garfield action, focusing only on Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Mind you, some spoilers follow below.

The avalanche of No Way Home TV ads

Sony released at least four TV spots over the weekend, shocking fans with the new revelations. These are quick 30-seconds ads, at most, that rehash some of the events in the previous trailers. But there’s plenty of new footage that helps us figure out the first big fight in the movie. Also, the TV ads give us a better look at some of the villains, although Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) isn’t featured as prominently.

Unsurprisingly, the new ads have made their way to YouTube, where you’ll see different cuts. We’re going to look at all of them below and briefly explain all of the new scenes that were hidden from Sony’s main trailers.

The multiverse is real

Tom Holland finds out that the multiverse is real in this one, which is somewhat hilarious. We first saw his excitement finding out the multiverse was real in Far From Home. But that was a huge ruse from Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). This time, it’s different.

The clip might also spoil who saves Peter from Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) in what will probably be the movie’s first big fight. It’s likely Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) who tells Peter about the multiverse. Peter’s tie in one of the scenes is a giveaway that the conversation takes place after the fight.

The fancy new suit destruction

The next No Way Home TV ad shows more dialogue between Holland and Molina. Doc Ock is not impressed with Peter’s new suit, but he does tell his tentacles that they have competition once he sees what the Iron Spider suit can do.

Peter, meanwhile, starts getting confused as he has no idea who this person, who seemingly knows him, is. Then again, everyone on earth knows who Peter Parker is. That “Hello, Peter” line should have little significance for Peter at this point.

This tv spot footage combined with everything we saw so far tells us that the Iron Spider suit will be seriously damaged early in the movie. That’s understandable, as the suit might give Peter a significant advantage over the villains. Not to mention that Sony and Marvel need Peter to cut ties with everything related to his former self, Iron Spider included. That’s because rumors say the spell will work in the end, and Peter’s entire world will change.

As a reminder, Doc Ock will steal nanites from the Iron Spider suit, which might develop into a huge plot twist.

Electro’s arc reactor?

We see Electro featured prominently in other No Way Home TV ads, but we get a better glimpse at his suit in this one. He’s rocking what appears to be an arc reactor version. That’s the kind of MCU callback fans will recognize instantly. But it doesn’t mean we’re looking at Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr.) arc reactor.

Also, the clip gives us a better look at the Mirror Dimension where Doctor Strange and Spider-Man fight. This is probably the movie’s third big fight sequence. Of note here is that Peter has a new Spider-Man suit, and that’s because the Iron Spider is toast. Also, Strange has his cloak still on, while in the trailers, Strange is without it. Some rumors say the wizard will use the cloak to catch Spidey.

Finally, the TV spot gives us a scene where MJ (Zendaya) tells Peter to warn her and Ned when he’s about to do things that might break the universe.

The focus is on the No Way Home villains

The next one features several scenes from the spots above and the trailers. We do get more scenes showing the villains, which Sony and Marvel focus on in these spots. We get a few great shots of Electro and Sandman, with the latter also appearing in other ads.

The message is similar, Peter botched the spell, so the villains are coming into the MCU primary reality from universes where they die fighting Spider-Man. The only way to deal with the matter is to send them back, something Peter doesn’t want to do.

Watch the new Spider-Man TV ads back to back

The best way to watch the commercials is to look for edits that feature all the new content. However, not all of them are perfect, as a few scenes might be missing from some.

For example, the following montage shows us Peter telling Strange and his friends that he needs help capturing the bad guys. This probably happens after they’ve already caught Doc Ock. That’s where MJ and Ned volunteer to catch “some multiverse men,” which could be a big spoiler on its own. It explains the purpose of Ned and MJ and why they’re present at that big final fight where MJ will risk her life.

Then there are other TV ads mash-ups that feature additional scenes. In one, we have Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) leaving Peter a voicemail, asking him about these guys.

In different one, we get a great reaction from J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) to The Lizard (Rhys Ifans). Jameson asks aloud if that’s a dinosaur in a scene that seems to confirm that The Lizard is present at the big apartment complex fight that we see in the trailer.

Suffice to say that Sony and Marvel are only starting to ramp up their No Way Home campaign. Expect to see more TV ads as we approach that December 17th release, especially with ticket preorders starting on November 29th.