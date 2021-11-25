Huge No Way Home leak might spoil where Venom shows up in the movie

Sony seemingly wanted Venom’s connection to Spider-Man: No Way Home to leak, as it hosted a fan screening that preceded the official Venom: Let There Be Carnage release. That’s where we found out that the movie’s post-credits scene shows Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom traversing the multiverse. He was teleported from Sony’s SSU to the MCU with Peter Parker.

We expected Sony to hitch the SSU to the MCU so that it could make the most of its Spider-Man universe at the box office. Therefore, the Venom connection to No Way Home was not a surprise. In the lead-up to the Venom 2 premiere, it’s all fans talked about. We assumed at the time that Venom would show up in No Way Home, likely in a post-credits scene. And various leaks claim that’s exactly what will happen. But thanks to a brand new rumor, we might know what Venom will do in No Way Home. Beware, massive Spider-Man spoilers follow below.

The No Way Home cameo

When we last saw Eddie and Venom, they were in a hotel room, watching Holland’s Peter Parker on TV instead of the soap opera episode they were enjoying just minutes before. Somehow, the two moved between realities to a universe where J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) was exposing Spider-Man’s identity on TV.

That’s all Sony gave us in Venom 2, leaving us wondering what Venom will do in No Way Home. We knew for certain that the post-credits scene places Venom in the same reality with Peter Parker after the events of Far From Home. And No Way Home starts right after Far From Home.

We saw a few leaks recently that said Venom will only appear in one of the film’s post-credits. Therefore, Venom will not be the sixth surprise villain in No Way Home.

Just the other day, a Marvel insider teased that Venom will appear briefly in the movie. The event will have big consequences, Grace Randolph said, without revealing what they were.

But we already have another leak detailing the Venom plot twist. This is your final chance to avoid this big Spider-Man spoiler.

The Venom vs. Spider-Man setup

We remember Sony’s first Venom vs. Spider-Man fight from Spider-Man 3, and it’s hardly the success it could have been. Given that timelines in the multiverse are generally alike, it’s not surprising to assume that Holland’s Peter might run into his own Venom experience in the near future. And it’ll certainly be an exciting face-off, considering how beloved Tom Hardy’s character is.

Having Venom in the No Way Home post-credits scenes makes plenty of sense, and we might know what happens if the following leak is accurate:

Huge #SpiderManNoWayHome Spoiler ahead READ AT YOUR OWN RISK ⚠️ * * * * * * * * * Eddie Brock gets sent back to his universe, Venom symbiote stays, setting up Tom Holland on getting the Venom Symbiote. pic.twitter.com/wRJJvIQ6m3 — Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) November 24, 2021

A person posting No Way Home leaks online claims that Eddie Brock gets sent back to his universe after No Way Home. But the twist is that Venom, the symbiote, stays. This will set up Tom Holland for getting the Venom symbiote.

The claim makes sense, considering that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will probably be able to send all the non-MCU characters back to their universes. The Spider-Men and the surviving villains will go back to their worlds. So Eddie also has to return to his reality. But could he leave without the symbiote?

It’s complicated…

That’s what the tweet makes it sound like, but things might be a lot more complicated. A different leaker who mentioned Venom’s presence in the No Way Home post-credits scenes seems to confirm that the new Venom leak is accurate.

So I hear someone leaked the post credit scene for No Way Home Remember who told you first ;) — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 24, 2021

The same leaker explained that only a part of the symbiote stays behind in the MCU:

Because he's not? Only a piece of the symbiote is left behind — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 24, 2021

That’s the only way to have two different Venom versions and meet all of Sony and Marvel’s Needs. The SSU Venom can continue to appear in a third movie and other crossovers. The MCU Venom can fight Holland’s Spider-Man in a future trilogy.

By the way, we have a black-and-gold Spider-Man suit in the No Way Home trailer (image above), but that’s not the Venom Spider-Man version you want. There’s a hilarious explanation for that. It’s an inside-out Spider-Man costume that Holland’s Peter wears after someone spills green paint on one of his regular suits.