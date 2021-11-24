Insider says Venom will have a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The first thing we learned after Sony hosted a Venom: Let There Be Carnage fan screening preceding the movie’s release was that Venom (Tom Hardy) would join the MCU in a post-credits scene. It’s as if Sony wanted the cameo to leak before the premiere so that fans knew the Spider-Man connection they expected was happening. As a result, we expect a similar crossover in Spider-Man: No Way Home. After seeing a Tom Holland cameo in Let There Be Carnage, it’s time for a Tom Hardy cameo in the next Spider-Man movie.

That’s not a No Way Home spoiler at this point, just as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield aren’t spoilers for the upcoming MCU movie. But we now have new information about Venom’s role in No Way Home. And the new details qualify as minor spoilers that you might want to avoid until December 17th.

Is Venom one of the Sinister Six?

Ever since the first No Way Home trailer appeared, we wondered who the sixth villain in the movie will be. That’s because Sony and Marvel only showed Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) in that clip, teasing four other villains. Since then, we have seen all five villains in the film, thanks to the second trailer release and the TV ads that followed. Moreover, Holland confirmed in interviews that Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe will reprise their Electro and Green Goblin roles.

Rhino seemed like the obvious choice for the sixth villain, and that’s what most rumors said until recently. But then we learned that Sony will not acknowledge the Sinister Six group in the movie. The studio might have different plans for the Sinister Six down the road.

As a result, No Way Home will focus on five bad guys who reach the MCU reality after Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell goes wrong.

That said, we do expect at least two villain cameos in the movie. One of them is Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), and the other is Venom. The former might appear via flashbacks, given that No Way Home picks up the Spider-Man action right after Far From Home.

Venom’s cameo in No Way Home

It’s Venom’s cameo that might be more exciting, however. We’ll remind you that the Let There Be Carnage credits scene brings Venom to the MCU reality around the time Far From Home ends.

POTENTIAL SPOILERS I think it’s important not to ruin the movie but yes #Venom will BRIEFLY show up but with BIG consequences #NoWayHome https://t.co/M2Jp5ZWPHI — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 21, 2021

We see a dumbfounded Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) in that post-credits scene. He watches J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) exposing Peter Parker’s identity on TV. In other words, Venom will be in the MCU while the action in No Way Home unfolds. Perhaps it’s the same spell that brings this villain over to the MCU. That’s something that hasn’t been clarified.

With that in mind, we’ll point out the obvious. It’s unlikely that Venom will be involved with the other five villains. Instead, the best place for Venom is one of the movie’s post-credits scenes. And it so happens that some No Way Home plot leaks claim that’s where Hardy’s Venom cameo happens.

Regardless of where we’ll see this anti-hero, Marvel insider Grace Randolph answered a question on Twitter about Venom. She said that she thinks “it’s important not to ruin the movie but, yes, Venom will briefly show up but with big consequences.”

That sounds like Venom will appear in the No Way Home post-credits, although there’s no mention of that. Randolph said in other replies that the Venom cameo will be a “fun surprise” without actually ruining it.