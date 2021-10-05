Another secret ‘Doctor Strange 2’ cameo leaked and it’s epic

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will probably be the most ambitious and most consequential MCU adventure of Phase 4. And I’m saying that knowing how crazy Spider-Man: No Way Home will be. But that’s a Sony-Marvel production, whereas Doctor Strange 2 is a story that Marvel fully controls. The sequel will deliver a significant multiverse story that will probably have massive implications for everything that follows. That’s what all the recent Doctor Strange 2 rumors say. And the newest one teases another impressive cameo for Doctor Strange 2. Beware, major spoilers follow below.

The big What If…? connection

What If…? episode 4 gave us an amazing MCU villain in the form of Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch). That’s a variant of the Strange we love who destroyed everything in his path to find Christine Palmer. Strange Supreme killed his entire reality as the Watcher (Jefferey Wright) observed. And episode 8 brought the Watcher back to Strange Supreme’s prison, seeking help against the massively dangerous Infinity Ultron.

Interestingly, both Strange Supreme and Infinity Ultron became aware of the Watcher during the series. The latter started attacking other realities in the multiverse once he realized that there’s a multiverse. As a reminder, all of this What If…? action is canon for the MCU. Everything that happened so far in What If…? happened in realities parallel to the main MCU reality.

A rumor that surfaced soon after episode 4 said that Strange Supreme will cameo in Doctor Strange 2. Kevin Feige’s particular interest in episode 4 delivering the right story in What If…? seems to indirectly confirm that the Strange variant is important for the MCU.

Then, a massive Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leak said that Doctor Strange will indeed face an evil version of himself in the multiverse.

The crazy Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors

All that What If…? context is needed to understand the latest cameo rumor for Doctor Strange 2.

We’ve seen crazy cameo rumors since early 2020 for the sequel, and they all made sense. The movie will be a multiverse story and Strange is bound to meet variants of characters we know and love. When the cameo rumors dropped, they teased all sorts of potential character inclusions. Leaks mentioned various superheroes potentially connected to Doctor Strange 2, including Iron Man, Deadpool, and Wolverine.

That was at a time when we had no idea just how big the multiverse theme would be. Back then, we did not know Loki unleashed the multiverse wars or that No Way Home would feature Sony’s previous Spider-Man actors.

The cameo rumors make even more sense now that we know what happened in Loki and What If…?, and what to expect from the next Spider-Man movie. Also, the current Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors are more likely to come true. That’s because Marvel completed principal shooting for the film, as well as some reshoots.

The brand new leaks

With that in mind, the new cameo rumor comes from The Direct. The bot says that Ultron’s sentries will appear in Doctor Strange 2. It’s not Ultron per se, but the robots we saw in Age of Ultron and What If…?. The “sub-Ultrons” will come from a different reality than Doctor Strange.

Separately, the following image allegedly comes from Doctor Strange 2. It seems to be a visual effects shot showing two cameos. On the left, we have Professor X in a hoverchair. Behind him, there appears to be Mordo. On the right, we have two Ultron sentries holding Doctor Strange.

pic.twitter.com/I6aL6BJSqt — 5 (@gettingsussed) October 4, 2021

We have no way of verifying these leaks, so take them with the appropriate grain of salt. But we’ll remind you that a different leak says that the Illuminati exist in a different reality, with Professor X being their leader. And that a Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) variant is part of this superhero team. This Mordo will briefly imprison the MCU’s Doctor Strange in that reality.

If the leaks are accurate, the Illuminati might be working with a version of Ultron sentries that are there to serve humanity rather than eradicate it.

Separately, leaks say that Professor X will battle Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), who will be the film’s main villain.