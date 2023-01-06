The 3 new Netflix series dominating the US today are all beating Wednesday

As we come to the end of the first week of 2023, several new Netflix series that all debuted this week have proven popular enough to rocket all the way to the top of the streamer’s rankings in the US.

Does this bode well for how Netflix’s original fare will be received by subscribers going forward? Perhaps, especially considering that these three Netflix series — which we’ll take a closer look at below — currently occupy spots #1-3 on the streaming giant’s daily Top 10 chart for the US.

Top 3 Netflix series in the US

Also worth noting: One thing that all three of these Netflix series below have in common — they’re all currently performing better than Netflix’s Addams Family spinoff Wednesday, which is currently the #4 show on Netflix in the US (and which Netflix teased on Thursday night via a cryptic tweet is coming back for Season 2, as everyone assumed).

For now, though, here are the top three shows in the US currently:

#1 on Netflix: Ginny & Georgia

This mother-daughter drama has long been a fan favorite on the streamer, and to give you an idea of the degree to which that’s the case, consider:

According to Netflix, “more than 52 million member households” watched Ginny & Georgia Season 1 during its first 28 days of streaming availability. Also, the show made Netflix’s global Top 10 list in 87 countries — hitting #1 in 46 of those countries, including the US. For the moment, the sophomore season has returned the show to #1 in the US, and we’ll know how well it’s performing globally come Tuesday, when we get the next batch of Netflix’s global Top 10 data.

Brianne Howey as Georgia in Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia.” Image source: Sophie Giraud/Netflix

Here’s the official Netflix synopsis of the 10-episode second season of the show, starring Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Brianne Howey as Georgia:

“How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That’s what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long.”

#2 series: Kaleidoscope

Next up is Kaleidoscope, a Netflix series that tries something wholly original.

This is a heist drama, focused on a crew of master thieves, who attempt to break into an ostensibly unbreakable vault to secure an epic payday. The gimmick here is that viewers can watch this series’ 8 episodes in any order that they choose.

Read more right here about our coverage of Kaleidoscope, starring Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, and Rufus Sewell.

#3 series: Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street

Finally, Netflix’s newly released docuseries revisiting the crimes of the disgraced late financier Bernie Madoff has also captivated enough Netflix subscribers to propel it into the Top 3 in the US for the moment.

From the series’ official synopsis: