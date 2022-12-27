Best Netflix originals coming in January 2023

The new year is right around the corner, and despite its stumbles in 2022, Netflix will continue to release dozens of originals every month of 2023. In fact, there will still be far too many original TV shows and movies to keep track of throughout the year, which is why we’ve rounded up ten we’re most excited to watch when they hit Netflix in January.

A number of popular Netflix original series return in January, including Vikings: Valhalla, Sky Rojo, and Fauda. There are also several new TV shows debuting in January, such as That ’90s Show, which is the successor to That ’70s Show. The series will focus on a new group of kids, led by Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), but the original cast will be featured as well.

The Netflix original we are most intrigued by is Kaleidoscope, which is an eight-episode anthology series about a heist that you can watch in any order you want. Piecing together the mystery will be half of the fun as the story unravels over the course of the season.

Best Netflix originals in January 2023

Below are the 10 original movies and shows we are most excited to watch on Netflix in January. Also, we’ve included descriptions, so you’ll know what to expect:

Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap in episode “Red” of “Kaleidoscope.” Image source: David Scott Holloway/Netflix

Description: A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans.

Release date: January 1

Christian Bale as Augustus Landor in The Pale Blue Eye. Image source: Scott Garfield/Netflix

Description: West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case — a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.

Release date: January 6

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson in episode 201 of Vikings: Valhalla. Image source: Bernard Walsh/Netflix

Description: Enemies — old and new — await Freydis, Leif and Harald as they scatter to the far corners of the globe in pursuit of power and new worlds to conquer.

Release date: January 12

Break Point follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court. Image source: Netflix

Description: From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in grueling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one.

Release date: January 13

(L to R) YANY PRADO as GINA, VERÓNICA SÁNCHEZ as CORAL, LALI ESPÓSITO as WENDY in episode 01 of SKY ROJO. Image source: Tamara Arranz/Netflix

Description: Coral, Gina and Wendy have made a new life — and found love — in Almería. But with Romeo bent on revenge, their peace and quiet won’t last long.

Release date: January 13

(L to R) Sam Morelos as Nikki, Mace Coronel as Jay, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie in episode 101 of That ’90s Show. Image source: Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Description: Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never die, they just change clothes.

Release date: January 19

Lior Raz as Doron Kavillio in Fauda: Season 4. Image source: Netflix

Description: A top Israeli agent comes out of retirement to hunt for a Palestinian fighter he thought he’d killed, setting a chaotic chain of events into motion.

Release date: January 20

JUNG_E is a South Korean science fiction film written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho. Image source: Netflix

Description: In this gripping sci-fi thriller, humans have escaped Earth, which has been devastated by drastic climate change. And to end the war taking place at the shelters, the brain of the legendary mercenary Yun Jung-yi is cloned by those trying to develop the ultimate A.I. combat warrior.

Release date: January 20

(L to R) Eddie Murphy as Akbar and Jonah Hill as Ezra in You People. Image source: Parrish Lewis/Netflix

Description: A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.

Release date: January 27

10. Cunk On Earth

Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk in Cunk On Earth. Image source: Netflix

Description: Philomena Cunk is here to show how far humanity has come — or not — in this witty mockumentary tracing the history of civilization.

Release date: January 31