Wednesday Season 2 is officially happening, Netflix confirms

Everyone’s favorite member of the Addams Family is officially returning to Netflix. To the surprise of absolutely no one, Netflix has just confirmed that Season 2 of its hit series Wednesday is officially happening.

This confirmation comes, by the way, after days of idle and somewhat unfounded speculation about whether there was a chance this show might actually leave Netflix at some point in the future. That’s because MGM Television is the studio behind Wednesday — which stars Jenna Ortega as the quirky, pigtailed title character — and MGM is now owned by Amazon.

Wednesday Season 2 is officially a go at Netflix

Of course, the show was never in any real danger of leaving Netflix, where it’s now become one of the streaming giant’s biggest shows of all time (surpassed only by Stranger Things 4). Based on the latest data from Netflix’s weekly Top 10 global chart rankings, for example, the show has racked up more than 1.2 billion hours of viewing time since its November debut.

Beyond the raw data illustrating what a powerhouse the show has become, we’ve also watched Wednesday turn into the inspiration for all kinds of creative activity on platforms like TikTok — where users keep having fun recreating Jenna Ortega’s “Goo Goo Muck” dance from the show.

‘More misery is coming’

Tim Burton directed the first four episodes of the show and also executive-produced it, while Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 105 of Wednesday. Image source: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

“More misery is coming,” Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2 announcement teases. “The global phenomenon will return for Season Two.”

Netflix might have felt at least some degree of urgency in getting this news out there, as it’s been on the receiving end of a torrent of fan criticism in recent days and weeks over the surprise cancellation of a number of beloved series like Warrior Nun and, more recently, 1899.