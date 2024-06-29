The 10 biggest shows right now on all your favorite streamers, from Netflix to Max, Hulu & more

Chicagoans, are you guys loving Apple TV+ right now or what?

Two of the biggest TV shows across the entire streaming universe at the moment — Apple’s Presumed Innocent and Dark Matter — aren’t just both set in the Windy City, but the culture, neighborhoods, and even the architecture of the city are baked deeply into both series. The former of which, the Jake Gyllenhaal-led legal drama, is actually the #1 streaming show on all of streaming right now.

That’s according to the latest data from Reelgood, which has both Apple shows at #1 and #5, respectively, on its latest weekly chart. Regarding the former, it’s Gyllenhaal’s first TV project, and is actually a remake of the 1990 Harrison Ford film that also adapted Scott Turow’s legal thriller of the same name.

Renate Reinsve in “Presumed Innocent” on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

The show, which as of this writing has a solid 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, comes from multi-Emmy Award winners David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams. Also helping keep it atop the Reelgood rankings for another week is the fantastic cast, which includes Ruth Negga, O-T Fagbenle, Renate Reinsve, and Peter Sarsgaard. All of them elevate in their own way this story about the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office being upended when, as Apple explains it, “one of its own is suspected of a crime.

“The series explores obsession, sex, politics and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.”

I suppose the lesson here is don’t underestimate the draw of a good old-fashioned legal thriller built around sex and murder. Because, as noted above, Apple’s drama is once again this week the top show across every major streaming service this week — including everything from Netflix to Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Peacock, and more.

Reelgood says it monitors 20 million viewing decisions each month across every streaming platform in the US. For the 7-day period that ended on June 26, the 10 shows that topped Reelgood’s latest TV chart are as follows:

As for the rest of this week’s lIst of the most-watched shows: As I alluded to above, Apple TV+ is really crushing it right now — and while Presumed Innocent tops this week’s list of TV shows, definitely don’t sleep on Dark Matter if you haven’t checked it out yet. The latter, one of the many mind-bending sci-fi gems available on Apple TV+, offers a twisty narrative that plays around with quantum psychics, in addition to throwing its main character into a head-spinning multiverse.

Adapted from Blake Crouch’s novel of the same, the protagonist of this story is a physicist and professor played by Joel Edgerton. One night, while walking home in Chicago, he’s abducted into an alternate timeline. In order to get back to his life, his home, and his true family, he has to defeat a brilliant enemy that knows all the moves he’ll make before he actually makes them: Himself.

“Dark Matter gets better with every episode,” venture capitalist and PayPal co-founder David Sacks tweeted in recent days. “It’s the first new show I’ve been excited about in a long time.”