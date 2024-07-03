If you loved Succession, put this new Apple TV+ series on your watchlist right now

If you, like me, were a fan of the French espionage series The Bureau — which, as we’ve previously noted, is getting an American remake later this year — then here’s another new drama to put on your watchlist: La Maison, a French-language drama about an iconic fashion house, coming to Apple TV+ in September.

Starring Lambert Wilson as a star designer whose family maintains a legendary haute couture fashion house, the 10-episode series is a TOA — The Originals of America production, in conjunction with multi-award-winning studio TOP — The Originals Productions. That’s the same studio behind The Bureau, which, for my money, will forever remain the best spy drama of all time. So I’m definitely primed to sink my teeth into this newest Apple TV+ drama, coming on Sept. 20.

Beyond that, though, I’m also going to go out on a limb and posit that La Maison could also end up being the TV drama that fills the Succession-sized hole in my heart.

Lambert Wilson in “La Maison.” Image source: Apple

HBO’s hit drama about the knives-out succession battle over a cutthroat American media conglomerate took its final bow a little over a year ago, but it could have easily continued for at least another season. The fraternal squabbles, the crackling dialogue, the addictive storytelling — it all made for pretty compelling viewing, and in particular a darling of Media Twitter.

I’m not sure what it is about wealth porn, but over and over again, the foibles of the 1 percent continue to deliver unequivocally compelling TV. In the new Apple TV+, its high stakes meet high fashion when a viral video featuring Wilson’s character leaves his family’s fashion house hanging by a thread. Continues Apple: “Vincent’s former muse who is still in his shadow teams up with visionary next-generation designer Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot) to save, evolve and renew the century-old Maison LEDU.

“Taking advantage of Vincent’s demise, Diane Rovel (Carole Bouquet), the ruthless CEO of the powerful Rovel luxury group, launches an offensive to acquire what she sees as her most important prize: Maison LEDU. To achieve her goal, anything is fair game, as this is more than acquiring just another brand — it’s about revenge.”

French elegance, aspirational wealth, luxurious Parisian trappings — it really feels like the kind of show that was destined for Apple’s niche but stalwart streamer. La Maison is also part of a growing crop of international Apple TV+ releases, which include everything from Acapulco to Tehran and the upcoming Mexican police drama Women in Blue.