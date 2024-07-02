9 streaming TV shows still to come this year that we can’t wait for

All things considered, 2024 is proving to be a pretty satisfying year when it comes to great TV shows. From new and returning shows — like Max’s House of the Dragon, Apple TV+’s buzzy new sci-fi drama Dark Matter, and Prime Video’s hella-addictive new spy series Mr. & Mrs. Smith — there’s already been so much for streaming audiences to sink their teeth into, and we’re still only at the halfway point of the year.

So many big new TV shows are still to come between now and December across the entirety of the streaming universe, from Apple to Netflix, Peacock, and more. Below are nine such titles that we especially can’t wait for.

Sunny (Apple TV+, July 10)

Rashida Jones in Apple’s “Sunny.” Image source: Apple

In this dark comedy based on Colin O’Sullivan’s novel The Dark Manual (and created by Katie Robbins), Rashida Jones stars as a woman living in the Japanese city of Kyoto who’s gifted a robot named Sunny after the mysterious death of her husband. Apple has been absolutely killing it on the sci-fi front, and making Sunny even more intriguing is the degree to which it looks like a grown-up version of Big Hero 6. Yes, please!

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 (Netflix, July 11)

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson and Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter in episode 201 of “Vikings: Valhalla.” Image source: Netflix

There was a time when all the streamers, including Netflix, were jonesing to have their own “Game of Thrones.” A number of different TV shows unofficially tried reach that status for Netflix, like The Witcher, but I’d argue that the only two that have gotten close are The Last Kingdom and dramatization about some of history’s most famous Vikings.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Per Netflix: “In Vikings: Valhalla, the sword-smashing historical fiction series created by Jeb Stuart, three adventurers set off for gold and the glory of the gods. The trio of iconic explorers Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his spirit-warrior sister Freydís, and the muscle-bound Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Sutter) traverse the continent leaving a litany of legendary battles in their wake.”

Cobra Kai: Season 6 (Netflix, July 18)

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen in “Cobra Kai.” Image source: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

In the sixth and final season of one of Netflix’s longest-running TV shows, we pick up with Cobra Kai having been eliminated from the Valley — and the senseis and students deciding if and even how they’ll compete in the karate championship known as the Sekai Taikai. Among other things, Cobra Kai founder John Kreese is also a wildcard now that he’s faked his death and escaped from prison. Expect another season of non-stop action, heart, and unforgettable drama.

Those About to Die (Peacock, July 18)

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Viggo and Moe Hashim as Kwame in “Those About to Die” on Peacock. Image source: Reiner Bajo/Peacock

Peacock’s 10-episode gladiator TV show from creator Robert Rodat, who also wrote the movie Saving Private Ryan, crams everything from sex and political intrigue to chariot races, warriors fighting lions, and generally bloody combat among gladiators into its adaptation of Daniel Mannix’s 1958 novel (which was also an inspiration for Ridley Scott’s 2000 film Gladiator).

The Peacock show takes place in Rome circa 79 A.D., at a time when chariot racing and gladiator battles are one of the key ways that the Roman population is held together. The characters come from all walks of life from across Rome, and all of them sit at the violent intersection of politics and sport.

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 (Hulu, August 27)

Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) in “Only Murders in the Building.” Image source: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

This series remains one of Hulu’s buzziest and most star-studded original TV shows, and the last we saw of the amateur sleuths who live in the titular “building” is that some Hollywood producers wanted to make a film about the events in their podcast. So everyone thought they’d be off to Los Angeles soon … that is, but for something bringing them back to the Arconia. I bet you can’t guess what it is! That’s right, a murder. How’d you know?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 2 (Prime Video, August 29)

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in the Prime Video series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Image source: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Prime Video’s biggest series to date takes us back to Middle Earth in Season 2, and specifically to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age, where Sauron is continuing his ascent to power.

Cinematic in scope, the new season of Prime Video’s TV adaptation of Tolkien’s iconic novels also showcases the creation of more Rings, which Sauron wants to use to control all the people of Middle Earth. Darkness is rising, and the heroes we met in Season 1 are challenged to find their place in a world that’s on the brink of oblivion.

Yellowstone: Season 5 (Paramount Network, November 10)

Kevin Costner attends the premiere party for Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” Season 2 at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For all of its drama behind the scenes during its later seasons, it must be remembered as Paramount’s Yellowstone, which has been one of the biggest cable TV success stories of recent years, prepares to return for its final season sans star Kevin Costner.

It regularly ranks as one of the most-watched cable TV shows, drawing millions of viewers, and has become something of a staple in pop culture. It’s so big, in fact, that it spawned spinoff shows for Paramount+, including 1883 and 1923. The show has a highly engaged fanbase online, and it’s significantly boosted tourism to Montana, where Yellowstone is set.

“Yellowstone,” Paramount explains, “chronicles the Dutton family who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.”

Colin Farrell as The Penguin. Image source: Macall Polay/Max

Set just after the events of Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie, the focus in this eight-episode Max crime drama is obviously on Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot — known by his more familiar name of Penguin. The Max series will showcase his climbing of the ranks in Gotham’s underworld, and it also stars the always-fantastic Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham crime boss Carmine Falcone. Of note, this series’ Falcone is also the father of Selina Kyle, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman.

The Night Agent: Season 2 (Netflix, coming soon)

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 105 of “The Night Agent” on Netflix. Image source: Dan Power/Netflix

Finally, this list of upcoming TV shows wouldn’t be complete without a mention of the imminent sophomore season of Netflix’s pulse-pounding The Night Agent — the action-packed thriller from Shawn Ryan, based on the books by Matthew Quirk, which is so good it’s on Netflix all-time most-watched TV list (at #6). Gabriel Basso stars as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who interrupted a major terrorist plot last season after being stationed on the night shift at the White House. He got a big promotion as a result, which presumably means higher stakes and more danger to come.