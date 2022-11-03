The 10 biggest Netflix movies in the world this week

A dark new Netflix movie starring Jessica Chastain and based on the real-life story of a killer hospital employee who murdered patients is the streamer’s #1 film in the world this week.

That film is The Good Nurse, and it’s based on the 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder, published by journalist Charles Graeber. Chastain plays Amy Loughren, a single mother and a compassionate but overworked nurse on the night shift in a hospital ICU. She’s eventually roped into an effort to bring to justice a fellow nurse named Charlie, played here with icy menace by Eddie Redmayne.

Charlie seems like a nice-enough guy at first — friend material, even, and good at his job — until it becomes clear that he’s doing a particular thing that might make you never want to set foot in a hospital again: Using his nursing skills to purposely kill patients, in a way that’s difficult to trace back to him. It’s chilling stuff, but compelling enough as a drama that viewers made this title the #1 Netflix movie in the world for the latest 7-day tracking period that ended on October 30.

The Good Nurse

A Netflix documentary about the series of events at the heart of The Good Nurse, by the way, is coming to the streamer on November 11 (titled Capturing the Killer Nurse).

Image source: JoJo Whilden/Netflix

As for the new movie that racked up almost 70 million hours of viewing time on the platform this week, here’s a description of the plot from Netflix:

“Amy, who suffers from a severe heart condition, works the demanding night shift at Parkfield Hospital in New Jersey. Despite her doctor’s orders to slow down, Amy can’t — she needs the money and doesn’t yet qualify for health insurance, despite working in a hospital. Thankfully, when new nurse Charlie is hired and the two become close, he helps take some of the stress off his friend, even offering to take her shifts and watch her two young daughters. But when Amy slowly realizes something is off with Charlie, she risks everything to stop him.”

Netflix Top 10 movies (October 24-October 30)

The Good Nurse hit Netflix on October 26 and has been performing well so far with both viewers and critics. It also has nearly identical Rotten Tomatoes scores from both camps as of the time of this writing (79% and 80%, respectively), which is something you don’t often see.

Meantime, here’s a look at the other Netflix movies that are among the streaming giant’s most-watched this week, based on the company’s updated Top 10 data:

