Spider-Man: No Way Home leak gives away Venom cameo spoilers

It’s almost December, which means we’re in the final stretch. We’re about two weeks away from the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, which is this year’s most anticipated movie. The multiverse story’s big secret is already out, which is why so many people are flocking to get tickets right now. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men will be supporting Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man. They’ll face five iconic villains from the previous Sony Spider-Man movies. And they’ll meet a few other exciting characters along the way. These cameos either leaked multiple times (Daredevil and Venom) or got a big confirmation from Sony (Venom), so they’re not massive spoilers. But in what follows, we’ll show you a leak that tells us what happens with Venom in the MCU. Beware, however, as significant spoilers might follow.

Why the multiverse is essential for No Way Home

The reason why Spider-Man: No Way Home absolutely has to be a multiverse movie is quite simple. It’s not just about thrilling fans with a Spider-Man story that’s never been told before in live-action format. It’s also about pushing forward the agendas of both Marvel and Sony.

The MCU has a big multiverse theme for Phase 4, which helps Marvel connect all the Marvel stories ever told. This also gives Disney plenty of freedom to do what it pleases with the characters and cast involved in these stories. The multiverse allows Marvel to yank Deadpool out of the Fox universe or Daredevil from the Netflix shows without worrying about continuity. Similarly, we might see other actors from Fox movies in future MCU films without defying MCU logic.

As for Sony, the company is desperate to tie Holland’s Spider-Man to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). That’s the universe of stories that contain Venom, Morbius, and the other Spider-Men. Sony plans to create a thriving universe of its own, but it all hinges on ensuring the audience knows it’s all loosely connected to the MCU.

The Venom connection

That’s why Sony went out of its way to have that big Venom post-credits twist leak ahead of the No Way Home release. Fans had to find out that Venom and Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) somehow traveled to the MCU’s primary reality. That way, the promise of a Spider-Man vs. Venom fight is partially fulfilled.

Not to mention that having everyone talk about the Spider-Man post-credits scene in Venom before the release must have helped Sony sell more movie tickets.

Furthermore, the implication is absolutely clear. If Venom is in the MCU now, we have to see him in No Way Home. And the best location for a Venom cameo in the post-credits scene. That way, Sony and Marvel can set up the Spider-Man vs. Venom face-off for a future movie. And we know now that Sony and Marvel have partnered for a second Spider-Man trilogy.

New No Way Home post-credits scene leak

Unsurprisingly, many of the Venom leaks said the anti-hero will appear in one of the post-credits scenes. More recently, we found out that a big Venom twist awaits in this scene. Eddie Brock’s journey to the MCU’s primary reality will be short-lived. He’ll return to his universe with almost a full symbiote. Some of it will be left behind.

We’ve already seen in Venom 2 that you can turn a part of Venom into something else. That was Carnage in that movie. But a part of Venom will stay in the MCU, likely setting up the fight against Spider-Man.

Well-known leaker Daniel Richtman posted a new clip on YouTube where he confirms this new venom leak. He offers the same turn of events. Venom and Eddie will go back to their universe at the end of No Way Home. But a part will stay behind.

The leaker acknowledged that there might be a mid-credits scene without offering any details about it. Other leaks say the mid-credits scene belongs to Daredevil’s (Charlie Cox).

The prolific Marvel leaker recently offered plenty of other No Way Home leaks, including a few key details about the movie. He said the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) is the film’s big villain. Also, he explained the Matt Murdock cameo scene from earlier in the movie. More interestingly, he revealed how the Maguire and Garfield Spider-Men will help Holland’s Peter Parker initially.

All that is to say that the Venom post-credits leak is probably accurate, given that others offer the same claims. Thankfully, we’ll soon find out the truth.