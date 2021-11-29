Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets might be the best Cyber Monday deal

It’s November 29th, which means a huge selection of Cyber Monday deals await, in case the Black Friday sales weren’t enough to help you finish this year’s holiday shopping. But there might be a much better thing to buy this Monday than any other discounted product. We’re talking about tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which are finally available for preorder. That’s because there’s huge interest in this Holland-Maguire-Garfield Spider-Man movie. It turns out that so many people want to score early tickets for No Way Home that some online stores crashed as preorders opened on Monday.

The Spider-Man movie everyone wants to watch

Sony and Marvel recently announced that Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets would go on sale on November 29th, at the end of the second trailer for the movie. That revelation ensured that many people would indeed hurry to buy tickets for the most anticipated movie of the year as soon as preorders opened.

Many expect No Way Home to crush all box office records for the year. It’s the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic and theaters have reopened, with plenty of movies returning to cinemas. In other words, we might be years away from returning to the days of billion-dollar box office performances.

If it were a regular year, No Way Home would have certainly topped $1 billion in ticket sales. Given the considerable interest from fans, it might have even flirted with Endgame’s records.

We’ll have to wait for the December 17th opening weekend to see how many people were eager to pre-purchase No Way Home tickets. But the preorder process suggests the movie will be a massive success by pandemic standards.

No Way Home tickets preorder issues

The reason why No Way Home is so highly anticipated is the film’s big spoiler. Everyone and their grandmother know that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will reprise their Spider-Man roles. Together with Tom Holland, they’ll give us the first live-action Spider-verse movie. And it’ll surely be one of the most memorable Spider-Man movies ever.

Nobody should be surprised that many Spider-Man fans are pressing that “buy” button online. That’s despite the world worrying about the new coronavirus omicron variant.

Get ready Spidey-Fans! #SpiderManNoWayHome tickets will be going on sale on Spider-Monday, November 29th at 12:01am EST! Swing in and grab #AMCTheatres first Eco-Friendly NFT! pic.twitter.com/ckkUK0gTIX — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) November 28, 2021

There might be another reason why one website crashed. AMC announced on Sunday that the first 86,000 AMC Stubs A-List, Premiere, or Investor Connect members” who purchased or reserved tickets for December 16th would get an “eco-friendly” Spider-Man NFT. But that doesn’t explain why other theaters experienced issues with early preorders. A rush of demand is obviously the most likely explanation.

Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets went on sale very early on Monday. As soon as they did, the AMC and Fandango websites went down, proving the massive interest in the movie.

As of Monday morning, the sites are back up and running, so No Way Home preorders are available to anyone looking to score early. If you want to secure access to an early showing, you might want to buy the tickets as soon as possible. You won’t get a Cyber Monday deal on them. Securing access to the movie on release day is what makes the No Way Home tickets “deal” so exciting today.

As a reminder, No Way Home opens on December 17th, but early screenings take place on Thursday, December 16th. The only caveat in this remains the novel coronavirus threat, especially given the omicron twist.