No Way Home leak reveals exactly how Maguire and Garfield help Spider-Man

As far as any character in the MCU is concerned, there’s just a single version of Spider-Man in the universe. One Peter Parker, who has been helping the Avengers for the past few years while also guarding his neighborhood. But that will change in No Way Home when people learn that the multiverse is real. Each alternate reality might feature characters similar to the ones in the main MCU timeline. The audience is already familiar with the concept, thanks to shows like Loki and What If…?. That’s why Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the movie. They’re Peter Parkers from different realities — and we know they’re from the Sony movies that aren’t part of the MCU.

The fact that Maguire and Garfield are reprising their Spider-Man roles for No Way Home is hardly a surprise. That’s because we saw a massive amount of leaks that turned this huge No Way Home surprise into the worst-kept secret in Hollywood. But what hasn’t leaked as much is what the alternate Spider-Men actually do in the MCU. Now, it turns out we have a brand new surprising rumor that tells us how much screen time the two actors get. It also reveals how they’ll meet Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

These are significant spoilers that you might want to avoid. Stop reading here if you want to save any remaining surprises from being spoiled.

The three Spider-Men

No Way Home will be Sony and Marvel’s first live-action Spider-verse movie. We’ve known this for months, and nothing the studios will do can change our minds. We’ve witnessed a barrage of Maguire and Garfield leaks since late August that made it impossible for anyone to deny them.

We’ve seen an actual image showing Holland, Maguire, and Garfield in Spider-Man suits. We also have a video of Garfield wearing his suit. We know the video is accurate since Sony inadvertently confirmed it by issuing take-down notices over copyright violations. And the latest No Way Home trailer has once again confirmed that particular scene is accurate.

But Sony and Marvel aren’t ready yet to show the two actors in trailers or TV ads. The marketing campaign has intensified, but the studios prefer to focus on the villains and Holland’s Peter Parker. We might never see Maguire and Garfield in trailers, TV spots, or posters. If that’s the case, they’ll miss the press tour as well.

This won’t stop leakers from detailing the actors’ involvement, though. We saw several No Way Home plot leaks so far, including one that told us who will make the Holland-Maguire-Garfield meeting possible. And we know that the three actors will share plenty of screen time once the alternate Spider-Men appear in the movie.

How Maguire and Garfield arrive in No Way Home

Thanks to a prolific leaker, we might know exactly how the other two Peter Parkers will assist the MCU’s Spider-Man. If Daniel Richtman is to be believed, Maguire and Garfield won’t suit up as Spider-Man alternates right away when they show up.

Richtman is a Marvel insider who has revealed plenty of MCU details in the past, including No Way Home tidbits. He detailed the Daredevil cameo and the main No Way Home villain in the past few days. He has leaked plenty of Marvel info in the past that turned out to be accurate. With that in mind, we have no reason to doubt his new scoops.

If his information is indeed accurate, then we also know how Maguire and Garfield’s Peter Parkers will help Tom Holland. They won’t show up early in the film, but when they do, they’ll be helping Peter as scientists. After all, any Peter Parker is a decent scientist, and the same goes for Maguire and Garfield.

They’ll work with Holland’s Peter trying to figure out how the multiverse works and how they can fix things. Only after that will they get into Spider-Man costumes to fight alongside the MCU’s Spidey.

The two actors apparently have about 30 minutes of screen time each, which means they’re not just cameos in No Way Home. However, the movie is over two hours long, making it a Holland movie first and foremost. Not that we’re surprised. After all, both Sony and Marvel are primarily interested in the MCU version of Spider-Man above anything else.