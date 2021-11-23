We might know how the 3 Spider-Men will meet in No Way Home

The Spider-Man: No Way Home marketing campaign is officially underway, with Sony and Marvel having shared plenty of new footage from the movie in recent days. We waited nearly three months for trailer 2, which finally arrived last Tuesday. Since then, Sony and Marvel have released different trailers in Brazil and other international markets. We also got the IMAX trailer, and Sony released several TV ads that contain plenty of new footage. It took less than a week for all that No Way Home content to make its way online. And none of it has any traces of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. However, we might know how the three Spider-Men meet in No Way Home, and it’s all courtesy of the trailers and TV spots. Mine you, some No Way Home spoilers follow below.

It’s not just the other Spider-Men helping Peter Parker

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) might be a powerful Avenger, but he needs all the help he can get in the movie. It’s not just going to be the Maguire and Garfield Spider-Men. Early in the film, we expect Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) to be Peter Parker’s lawyer. That’s something we don’t see in the trailer, but many rumors say that Cox will cameo in the film.

Then there’s Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), ready to help Peter with an incredibly dangerous spell.

Finally, MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) will assist their friend throughout the movie. That much is clear from that shocking development in trailer 2. We see Zendaya falling from that infamous scaffolding, and Ned can’t save her. Why are these two endangering their lives like that? The only obvious question is that Tom’s Peter needs them throughout the movie.

The big Spider-Men No Way Home rumor

In late October, we looked at a series of No Way Home rumors that seemed to provide credible information about the film’s plot.

Among the details they offered was an unusual claim. It’s going to be Ned discovering Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men in the movie. Not only will Ned locate them on Earth, but he’s also going to bring them to New York.

The leaks say the botched spell brought the villains and superheroes from the non-MCU worlds to the MCU. We learned at the time that Ned would somehow get access to one of Strange’s Sling Rings, and it’ll be him summoning portals to the locations of the other Spider-Men.

Also, we pointed out at the time that we still needed answers. We had no idea why Ned would be able to locate the other Spider-Men. Nor did we know how Ned would handle the magical device. Let’s remember how difficult it was for Strange to do it.

The No Way Home footage helps us understand

We still have no idea how Ned will be able to use the Sling Ring, but the No Way Home trailer 2 and additional TV spots provide more clues that indicate MJ and Ned will play key roles in helping Spider-Man. We’ll present those scenes below, in what will probably be the chronological order of events.

The new No Way Home TV ads

First of all, we have Tom’s Peter telling Strange that he’ll “fix this, but I’m gonna need some help.” This TV ad scene happens at night under a bridge, probably the location of the Spidey vs. Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) fight in the trailer. Another explanation for the location is the Sanctum. It’s probably Strange that will save Peter from Octavius. The fact that Peter wears the same suit as before the battle on the bridge indicates that the discussion about fixing things happens after they catch Otto. Also, Peter’s ruined tie is in line with scenes that show Doc Ock capturing Peter in his Iron Spider suit.

That’s the same scene where Peter finds out the multiverse is real from the same Strange.

The ad cuts immediately to a scene showing MJ, Peter, and Ned in what’s probably the basement of the sanctum. Ned says something along the lines of “let’s catch some multiverse men.” Ned has a crossbow in his hand in this scene, just as in the trailer 2 scene where the trio mocks Otto’s name. That crossbow is also on the desk in the screenshot above.

Furthermore, MJ, Peter, and Ned wear the same clothes as in the first promo images Sony and Marvel ever released from No Way Home. Ned had a crossbow in his arms in that scene.

Also, they’re the same outfits from trailer 2 where Strange tells them to “Scooby-Doo this crap.” Supposedly, Strange is referring to the multiverse situation. And it’s a scene that tells us Strange has bigger things on his plate than babysitting Spider-Man as he’s capturing the other villains.

In a different TV ad scene, MJ tells Peter to run by them any future plan to ruin the universe. That’s another indication these three will work together to some degree to fix the problem.

Big Spider-Men clues in No Way Home trailer 2

We already explained that Sony and Marvel attempted to hide the other two Spider-Men in trailer 2. But they made a few key editing mistakes that tell us Maguire and Garfield are in it. But we have to focus on the Peter-MJ-Ned interactions in the trailer now that the TV ads are out.

There’s a scene in trailer 2 where we see Peter’s Spider-Man in the black-and-gold suit. His right arm has Strange-like circles around a device. The suit has some magical powers attached, which will let Peter catch the bad guys and imprison them in Strange’s magical stronghold. As we see in trailer 2, Doc Ock is the first villain that Strange and Parker probably caught.

We have Electro in the background in that scene, and Peter will probably engage him. But what’s that on his chest? It’s a smartphone in video conference call ducked taped to his chest. On the screen, we see MJ and Ned.

This shows that the three of them are indeed scooby-dooing this as best they can. Peter does all the action part while MJ and Ned are providing support. And they need to see what Peter sees, for some reason.

This is all circumstantial evidence to prove that Tom’s Peter will rely more on MJ and Ned to help him fix his multiverse mess than Strange. And if the two sidekicks will provide crucial intelligence, they might as well figure out where the other Spider-Men are on Earth. All we need now is an explanation as to how Ned learns to use Strange’s ring.

Then again, I might be seeing things that aren’t there and making wrong connections based on an unconfirmed leak. We’ll have to wait until December 17th to find out whether it’s really going to be Ned bringing the three Spider-Men versions together in No Way Home.