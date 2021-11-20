This is the massive Spider-Man: No Way Home leak you’ve waited for

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 has been the talk of the town this week, as Sony and Marvel have finally released it. The studios made a big deal out of the new trailer, hosting a fan screening in a theater in California, where Tom Holland surprised fans by showing up to talk about the new Spider-Man movie. However, the trailer did not feature the scene that fans were dying to see. That’s Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining Holland in some of the fight scenes. The biggest No Way Home spoiler is an open secret in Hollywood, one that Sony and Marvel are yet to confirm in the trailers.

However, regional versions of the trailer contained at least one unusual scene. The Lizard took a massive punch from a ghost, making us realize that Sony clumsily edited someone out of the trailer. Sony’s editing mistakes practically confirm the movie’s main fight sequence will feature all three Spider-Men. And now, a massive leak might show us exactly who strikes The Lizard in that trailer 2 scene. Mind you, spoilers might follow below.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2’s infamous scene

Sony and Marvel released trailer 2 on Tuesday about half an hour after the fan screening event. As usual with trailers, the studios also cut different versions for social media and international markets. A Brazilian trailer 2 cut for social media contained a slightly longer version of the massive fight atop the Statue of Liberty. The scene is long enough to show us The Lizard taking a big punch from someone who was edited out of the scene.

We’ve already explained that the scene above makes no sense with a single Spider-Man version charging the three villains on the right side. It must be two or three Spider-Man variants on the left, jumping towards Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and The Lizard (Rhys Ifans).

It looks as if The Lizard and Electro are charging blindly towards nobody. That’s not how fights work. Thankfully, the Brazilian cut delivers that big Lizard reveal. Either Maguire or Garfield’s Spider-Man delivers an impressive punch to The Lizard. There’s no other logical explanation.

ta, mas e esse cgi ali? pic.twitter.com/zKi7zEAKtl — Gamer_Br PRO (@GamerBrPRO8) November 17, 2021

Sony and Marvel aren’t ready to show the entire scene, which is why they removed the alternate Spider-Man variants. You can’t have more than a single Spider-Man in these shots if you pretend that’s the only one Spider-Man in the movie.

With that in mind, stills from the actual scene above might have leaked, showing us the Maguire and Garfield Spider-Man in action.

The two images in the tweet below supposedly show a PC screen from the VFX company working on the No Way Home special effects.

The 3 Spider-Man variants fighting side by side

We have the three Spider-Man variants engaging the villains in these leaked pictures. One of them attacks Electro, slinging a web towards the villain. The Spider-Man in the middle goes after Sandman’s fist, matching the scene in the trailer. The third Spider-Man swings and kicks The Lizard.

Here’s another image that seems to originate from the same set:

As always with this sort of leak, there’s no way to confirm any of it. But even if they’re fake, they still give us an idea of what this epic scene might look like. Seeing three Spider-Man versions slinging their webs towards the villains and fighting side by side will be epic. It’s something we’ve never had before in live-action Spider-Man movies.

We saw a few similar images earlier this year. Among them was one VFX photo containing the same markings as the images above. That picture showed us the villains in a prison. As we’ve seen in trailer 2, there is a scene where Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) is held in a prison, just like those leaks teased. Then again, maybe someone used that recipe to Photoshop the tree Spider-Men in this scene. It’s unlikely, but it’s certainly possible.

What’s certain is that Sony did a poor job guarding the biggest No Way Home spoiler. It’s one thing to have rumors floating around, which Sony can deny with ease. It’s quite another to have so many image leaks and a video confirming Maguire and Garfield are in the movie. Sony even went as far as to have those leaked photos taken down using copyright claims. Needless to say, Sony confirmed their authenticity in the process.

We have less than a month to go until No Way Home hits theaters. That gives us plenty of time to see even more Spider-Man leaks.