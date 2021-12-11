Tom Holland might have confirmed a big Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler

Like his Peter Parker character in Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy, Tom Holland has grown a lot when it comes to big MCU leaks. He’s more likely to deny the big No Way Home plot point that everyone knows about than say anything that would spoil it. However, Holland might not be able to control absolutely everything he says or his body language during the No Way Home press interviews. And it so happens that the actor might have said something during the press tour that implies one of the biggest No Way Home leaks is accurate. Before we get into it, you should know that big Spider-Man spoilers might follow below.

The big No Way Home spoilers

There are a few big No Way Home spoilers out there that most Marvel fans are aware of.

The most important one concerns the three Spider-Men we’ll see in No Way Home. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield will co-star in this massive multiverse story, fighting together against five (or more) iconic Spider-Man villains. That’s the spoiler that has received plenty of confirmations so far and it has also been the hardest spoiler to avoid.

You might try to stay away from Holland’s No Way Home interviews to avoid spoilers. But Garfield’s interviews that have no connection to No Way Home might shock you with Spider-Man spoilers nonetheless. That’s how you might find out that Garfield is in the movie or that people at least think he is in it. Of course, if Garfield is in No Way Home, then we can assume that Maguire is too.

Then there’s Venom (Tom Hardy), the character that Marvel fans who saw Venom 2 expect to see in No Way Home. That’s because Sony went out of its way to have Tom Holland as Spider-Man in the Venom sequel.

Finally, there’s Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Like Garfield, Cox had to deny his No Way Home cameo during interviews unrelated to the MCU. More recently, Kevin Feige confirmed Cox will play the MCU’s Matt Murdock. The implication was that the No Way Home rumors are accurate.

Tom Holland’s big Venom reveal

Speaking to CinemaBland ahead of the No Way Home premiere, Tom Holland addressed the Venom 2 post-credits scene that I mentioned above. That’s where he went above and beyond, revealing something we had no idea about. Holland said that Tom Hardy came to the set of No Way Home to shoot the Venom 2 post-credits scene:

I was on set, Amy Pascal came over to me and had a conversation about it. I was very excited. Tom Hardy came to set only a few days later to film his side of the Venom tag.

Why would Hardy come over to the No Way Home set to shoot a post-credits that didn’t need Tom Holland?

The same CinemaBlend interview offers answers from Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Sony’s Amy Pascal about the Venom 2 post-credits. The two execs confirm that the Tom Holland scene on TV in Venom 2 is not new footage but reused scenes from Far From Home. In other words, Holland didn’t need to shoot any scenes for Venom 2.

Why Holland’s answer is so spoilery

There’s only one plausible explanation for Tom Hardy shooting the Venom post-credits scene on the No Way Home set. He was there because he also had to shoot his Venom part for the No Way Home post-credits.

Like I said before, plenty of No Way Home rumors say that Venom will appear in No Way Home. And we saw a few leaks from trusted insiders that said Venom will join Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the No Way Home tag. Moreover, leaks say that scene will show Venom departing the MCU to return to his universe. But not before a portion of the symbiote gets stuck in the MCU.

Word on the street is that the future MCU Spider-Man trilogy will deliver the Spider-Man vs. Venom fight we crave. And that’s the way to connect it all.

The Venom 2 question puzzled Tom Holland initially, and he seemed to struggle to find his works. It may be that he already knows what’s coming ahead, so he was just trying to navigate the interview without spoiling anything.

No Way Home premieres on December 17th, at which point the post-credits scene rumor will probably be confirmed. The CinemaBlend interview follows below in full.