Kevin Feige just hinted at a major Marvel series reboot we’re dying to see

Marvel rebooting Daredevil is the kind of MCU rumor that kept coming back this year thanks to two Phase 4 projects set for a 2021 premiere. One of them is the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home and the other is Hawkeye, which is already streaming on Disney Plus. Both of them will reportedly feature key cameos from Daredevil, with the Netflix actors returning to the Marvel roles they excelled in.

Charlie Cox will play Matt Murdock in No Way Home, and Vincent D’Onofrio will return as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. That’s what all rumors say. This year, we saw the Daredevil stars dance around the subject, especially Cox, who fielded Spider-Man cameo rumors in different interviews. But Marvel has just confirmed the Cox aspect of the Daredevil puzzle, and it happened just in time for the rumored No Way Home premiere.

Warning: Some spoilers might follow below.

The No Way Home and Hawkeye rumors

The Daredevil cameo in No Way Home leaked so many times that’s not even a spoiler. Charlie Cox tried to deny his involvement a few times, but it didn’t work. At this point, we think we know precisely how Murdock will appear in No Way Home. That’s the real spoiler to avoid if you still want surprises. The gist is that Daredevil will not suit up in this Marvel movie.

Separately, Hawkeye episode 3 already teased Kingpin, and we probably saw D’Onofrio early in the episode. We expect the villain to cameo in the post-credits scene after episode 4, which streams this Wednesday.

But it’s important to note that the Daredevil and Kingpin characters we’ll see in the MCU aren’t the ones we loved in Netflix’s Daredevil. That TV show ended after three seasons, and those events will not be canon for the MCU.

Rumors say that Marvel will do a soft reboot of the show, keeping the actors who played these characters in place. That’s why they’ll feel familiar to the audience. But they’ll just be variants of the characters we saw in Daredevil on Netflix. It’s the multiverse that lets Marvel take this approach.

Marvel confirms Charlie Cox is Daredevil in the MCU

Marvel has yet to reveal when the MCU’s Daredevil project will debut. However, Kevin Feige finally addressed the matter in an interview with CinemaBlend. But he did it in a very cryptic way:

If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.

Feige did not acknowledge No Way Home or Hawkeye cameo rumors. He said nothing of Kingpin, nor did he tease the Daredevil reboot that fans have been waiting for, ever since Netflix had to cancel its run.

That’s in line with what’s expected from the brain behind the massive MCU success. Feige isn’t about to tell fans what they want to hear and spoil the upcoming surprises. That’s even though rumors already “ruined” some of them. But Feige dropped the big Charlie Cox confirmation right in time for the big Marvel reveals.

We’ll probably see Kingpin this week, and then the No Way Home reviews will drop on December 13th, a few days ahead of the film’s theatrical premiere. Marvel’s Daredevil will surely be one of the main topics about the next big Spider-Man movie.