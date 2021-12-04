Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 3 won’t show Maguire and Garfield – here’s how we know

Two weeks. That’s how long we have to wait until Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters. It’s actually less than that, as the movie will start playing during Thursday night’s early screenings. Even still, Sony and Marvel have plenty of time to release the third trailer for the film. A trailer that could confirm the Tobey Maguire-Andrew Garfield spoiler once and for all. But there’s so much interest for the next Spider-Man movie that we don’t even need a No Way Home trailer 3. Sony and Marvel convinced fans to purchase a large number of tickets without showing the former Spider-Man actors in the clip.

Even if Sony and Marvel release a No Way Home trailer before December 17th, it will likely not include Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men. That’s assuming a Marvel insider’s recent revelations are accurate.

The Spider-Man trailer that would break the internet

The first official No Way Home trailer dropped in late August, and then Sony and Marvel went silent when it came to Spider-Man marketing. It wasn’t until mid-November that trailer 2 came out. And neither clip features any scenes showing more than one Spider-Man.

In the almost three months between the two clips, we saw rumors claiming that Sony and Marvel debated whether or not to show Maguire and Garfield in a future trailer. If that were to happen, the No Way Home trailer would “break the internet.” Some claimed that that trailer would be released closer to the film’s premiere.

There’s still time for a No Way Home trailer 3 release. Sony and Marvel could label it as the final trailer. And it could feature plenty of scenes that we saw in all of the TV spots for the movie.

But if Grace Randolph’s latest revelation about No Way Home is accurate, then you shouldn’t expect any Maguire or Garfield surprises in trailer 3.

Earlier this week, Randolph said that the VFX for No Way Home aren’t done, which is somewhat unusual for the industry. She teased that it would leak later this week. And it looks like it might have leaked.

Why a No Way Home trailer 3 won’t give us all the Spider-Men

Late on Thursday, Randolph said that Friday’s No Way Home press screening would be about 40 minutes long. How is that related to Maguire and Garfield not appearing in No Way Home trailer 3?

Tomorrow’s screening is NOT for reviews – it’s for the junket, so for interviews. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) December 3, 2021

Randolph also said that Sony will use the VFX excuse to explain the 40-minute No Way Home experience. But they might show reporters a fragment of the movie to preserve surprises. This is when Randolph dropped a huge detail that’s relevant to all of this trailer 3 speculation:

I also hear a number [of] actors won’t be at the premiere also to maintain surprise.

Only three actors fit that category: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Charlie Cox. Fans are dying to see older Spider-Man variants in No Way Home. But they also want to see Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, as that would be confirmation that Daredevil is joining the MCU.

Randolph hasn’t named any names, but if she is correct, then Sony and Marvel will want to pretend that the biggest No Way Home spoiler hasn’t leaked right until the red carpet premiere. Imagine seeing Maguire and Garfield on the red carpet. That’s all you need to convince yourself that No Way Home is a Spider-verse live-action film.

Put differently; if Sony and Marvel don’t want to invite some actors to the No Way Home premiere, they won’t include them in a trailer 3 either. That’s the only way to keep denying that Maguire and Garfield are in the movie.

As always, with Marvel rumors, we’ll have to wait and see if this leak pans out. As for the No Way Home trailer 3, there’s no telling if Sony and Marvel will release a final trailer.