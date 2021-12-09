Tom Holland is so bad at denying the big Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland said during the press tour for the highly anticipated MCU movie that he hopes to someday make a movie with fellow Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. That’s the best trolling you can imagine from the actor, as he’s navigating the press meetings ahead of the No Way Home premiere. And the best part is that he’s so bad at denying this particular rumor, he involuntarily gulped in the middle of his half-hearted denial.

The Holland-Maguire-Garfield spoiler is the worst-kept secret in Hollywood. We’ve known for months that the three actors will play their Spider-Man versions in No Way Home. According to a massive number of leaks, the film will be the first live-action Spider-verse adventure. Yet the actors still have to pretend like none of it is accurate. As such, they continuously deny this big No Way Home spoiler when asked about it. Needless to say, Holland’s denials are getting worse and worse as we approach the premiere.

We’ll warn you that spoilers follow below, but they’re definitely not spoilers anymore.

The big No Way Home spoiler

Some of the early No Way Home leaks said that Garfield and Maguire would reprise their Spider-Man roles, joining Tom Holland in a big multiverse story. Then we saw Jamie Foxx confirm his return as Electro, which implied Andrew Garfield would be in the movie. Later, Alfred Molina explained precisely how his iconic Doc Ock villain will join the MCU. The implication there is that Tobey Maguire would also appear in the film. This was all before the first trailer release, which opened Pandora’s box for big No Way Home leaks.

Sony and Marvel released the first trailer in late August, one day after a blurry version without VFX leaked online. The trailer had only Holland’s Spider-Man in it. But Molina’s Otto appeared in the clip. Sony and Marvel also teased four other villains.

Soon after that, the big Maguire and Garfield leaks started coming in. We saw blurry images of the two actors on set. A headshot of Garfield followed, and then a full video leak of him in costume. Sony confirmed the authenticity of some of those still images when its legal team issued copyright notices and demanded they be taken down.

As a result, Garfield desperately tried to convince interviewers this year that he’s not in the movie. Separately, Holland kept denying that the two former Spider-Man actors are in the film.

Then came the biggest leak so far, an image showing Holland, Maguire, and Garfield in Spider-Man attire but without masks. They were in a scene happening at night at the top of a structure. The leak was very much in line with the previous rumors.

Holland hopes to make a movie with Maguire and Garfield

Just when we thought things couldn’t get clearer, No Way Home trailer 2 dropped, complete with a big editing mistake. That was enough to tell us that Sony and Marvel intentionally removed two Spider-Man variants from the big battle scene at the top of the Statue of Liberty.

With just a few days to go until the No Way Home red carpet premiere, the film’s stars sat down with various reporters to promote the movie. In an Associated Press interview with Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, Holland had to address the Maguire-Garfield rumor.

THE SPIDER-MEN: As the reigning Spider-Man, @TomHolland1996's spidey-sense connects him to previous web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/AdRFW1Obcl — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 8, 2021

“We’re friends,” the actor said, citing a recent gettogether with Maguire. “We bumped into Tobey the other day at a restaurant, and we are the only three people to have played this character on the big screen, so there is an affiliation between us. Does that make sense? You know the word I’m trying to say. There is a communal bond between us so when we see each other, it does feel like a long-lost brother.”

Of Garfield, Holland said, “I saw Andrew the other day at a party in LA, and I gave him a big cuddle, and it was very nice.” That’s when he added that he wants to make a movie with the former Spider-Man actors.

“I’d love to share the screen with them one day,” Holland said with a hilariously-placed gulp and some involuntary stuttering. “Unfortunately, I don’t ever think we’ll be able to wear the suits together, but it would be nice to make a film with them.”

Holland’s wish will come true sooner than you’d think. No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th, and Maguire and Garfield are definitely in it.