Spider-Man 4’s release date already has a big Tom Holland problem

Tom Holland confirmed repeatedly last week that Spider-Man 4 production will start next summer. After teasing the Spider-Man 4 story earlier, the actor also said we might get a crazy Peter Parker story in the MCU’s fourth Spider-Man installment.

Sony and Marvel have not announced the movie despite confirming that another sequel featuring Tom Holland was in the works when No Way Home was still playing in theaters. While Holland did not reveal the Spider-Man 4 release date, his press tour last week certainly puts pressure on the studios to announce the film’s premiere date.

Meanwhile, the Spider-Man 4 release date might have leaked from several sources. It’s exactly what you might think it is.

Unlike the last time we discussed the July 2026 Spider-Man 4 premiere, there’s a big development. Sony and Marvel might have to deal with a massive Tom Holland problem if they want to keep the leaked July 24th, 2026 release date. Some spoilers might follow below.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Aaron Couch said late on Friday that the Spider-Man 4 release date is July 24th, 2026. “That’s one week after Chris Nolan’s next movie … starring Tom Holland,” he said. Variety reported the same release date for Spider-Man 4 on Friday.

This followed Holland’s appearance on Good Morning America last week, where the actor confirmed for the second time that Spider-Man 4 will head to production next summer. He also teased the film’s crazy story and confirmed rumors that he will star in Christopher Nolan’s mysterious new picture.

I discussed that rumor recently and pointed out that, if true, Tom Holland will compete against himself in the summer of 2026. The unnamed Christopher Nolan film will hit theaters on July 17th, a week before Spider-Man 4.

That’s potentially an issue for Sony and Marvel, especially the former. Rumors say Sony wants Spider-Man 4 to be as big as No Way Home, implying a massive box office performance. No Way Home made nearly $2 billion during its theatrical run. While I’m certain Spider-Man fans will not miss the MCU’s next Spidey flick, some moviegoers might choose between these two Tom Holland movies.

Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Image source: Sony Pictures

It turns out the Tom Holland issue might be even bigger for Sony and Marvel. Jeff Sneider also reported on Friday that Sony set the Spider-Man 4 release date for July 24th, a week after Christopher Nolan’s next movie comes out.

However, Sony and Marvel apparently lost IMAX and other premium formats for Spider-Man 4, as these will go to Christopher Nolan’s movie. Again, Spider-Man fans will flock to theaters to see it. But, if real, losing access to IMAX screens is a big deal.

Then again, Sony and Marvel have yet to announce anything Spider-Man-related.

The same Sneider story offers one way to ensure people will not want to miss out on Spider-Man 4. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might return to their Spider-Man roles again.

This isn’t the first time we hear that Spider-Man 4 might be a multiverse movie featuring all three of Sony’s live-action Spider-Man movies. It’s the trick that made No Way Home so successful. Of course, Sony would want to repeat it, even though it’s probably the wrong approach.

If Maguire and Garfield are coming back to Spider-Man 4, it’ll all probably leak well before the film’s release. That could fix Sony’s problems with that other Tom Holland movie coming out in July 2026.