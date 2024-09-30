Spider-Man 4 release date may have been leaked by an insider

A report in late August claimed that Spider-Man 4 would premiere between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The first Avengers movie since Endgame will be released on May 1st, 2026. Secret Wars will follow almost a year later, on May 7th, 2027. If Daniel Richtman’s information is accurate, the next Spider-Man movie will hit theaters in July 2026, soon after Doomsday.

More than a month later, a different insider mentions the same release window, and it’s still July 2026. While it still can’t be confirmed, the launch timeframe makes sense, considering what we’ve been hearing since late August. Before we go any further, I’ll warn you that some Spider-Man 4 rumors might follow below.

Richtman said in his earlier report that Sony and Marvel will start shooting Spider-Man 4 next year, with plans to release it in theaters in July 2026. Sony has yet to announce the movie, even though both studios have already confirmed that Tom Holland will return to play the MCU’s main Peter Parker. That confirmation came in late 2021, almost three years ago.

Since Richtman’s claim, we saw other insiders share a few exciting scoops. For example, one leak said that Spider-Man 4 and Doomsday will shoot almost simultaneously. That way, Tom Holland could move between the two projects.

A separate report said Sony and Marvel have inked a larger deal for the MCU’s Spider-Man. Holland will appear in both Avengers movies, getting a big role in the crossovers. He’ll also star in the MCU’s second Spider-Man trilogy. The previous Sony-Disney deal had Holland appear in No Way Home and one additional untitled MCU crossover.

Finally, reports said that Marvel might already be looking for new leads for Spider-Man 4, including a new actress to play a mysterious role. I said at the time that the prospect of having Peter fall in love with a different character, while still dealing with losing MJ (Zendaya) could be an exciting twist.

This date was originally the set date for Spider-Man 4. As of this moment, the film has been moved to July 2026. https://t.co/iVfPl8FO9F — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) September 27, 2024

This brings us to Alex Perez’s tweet above. The insider reacted to someone asking what Sony’s unannounced June 2025 movie might be. Perez said that Sony and Marvel wanted to release Spider-Man 4 in June next year, but the release date has been moved to July 2026.

As someone who keeps tabs on MCU rumors, I’m familiar with those reports. In fact, until Richtman mentioned the July 2026 release window, I thought Sony and Marvel would release Spider-Man 4 in November 2025 instead of the ill-fated Blade. That’s no longer the case, especially considering more recent reports that say Spider-Man 4 might start shooting only next May.

Perez did not say where his information was coming from. He might be simply rehashing existing rumors, including Richtman’s claims, or he might have inside information of his own. Perez has been accurate with other MCU scoops in the past. The leaker also teased recently that Spider-Man 4 might be connected to Venom 3.

Whatever the case, 2025 is approaching fast. Sony and Marvel will have to announce the Spider-Man 4 release date and cast in the not-too-distant future.