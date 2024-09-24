Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday leaks tease Peter Parker’s MCU future

The year is slowly drawing to a close, and we still don’t have a Spider-Man 4 announcement despite Marvel and Sony telling us all the way back in late 2021 that No Way Home will have a sequel in the MCU, starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

It’s a surprising development, considering that Marvel has already doubled down on its Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 release dates. Not only are the highly anticipated final Multiverse Saga movies sticking to their May 2026 and May 2027 release dates, but Marvel has fixed its Kang problem.

Avengers 5 is now known as Avengers: Doomsday. Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU to play Doctor Doom rather than Tony Stark. I secretly hope this Doom is a version of Iron Man from the multiverse.

Secret Wars has not changed its title. It still teases a big confrontation between the Avengers and the new bad guy to save the multiverse. The Russo brothers are directing both movies, just like they did with Infinity War and Endgame.

Peter Parker has to have a big role in at least one of these Avengers movies, especially considering who’s playing Doctor Doom. But Spider-Man 4 will be a key piece of the puzzle. After all, the Avengers don’t know who Spider-Man is, and they’ll need him again.

After a series of reports that teased Spider-Man 4 might hit cinemas between Doomsday and Secret Wars, we have more leaks that indicate the MCU’s Peter Parker will have a great future in what remains of the Multiverse Saga.

This is where I tell you that spoilers might follow below. If you want surprises, you’d better avoid what follows next.

Doomsday premieres on May 1st, 2026. Secret Wars comes out just over a year later, on May 7th, 2027. If leaks are accurate, Spider-Man 4 could hit theaters anytime between those dates.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home ending scene. Image source: Sony

While we wait for Sony to announce the release date, we have a new report from well-known Marvel leaker Daniel Richtman. He said on Patreon that Marvel will start production on Doomsday and Spider-Man 4 in early 2025. Tom Holland will appear in both movies and will be bouncing between them.

Interestingly, Richtman says that Spider-Man will have a significantly larger role in Doomsday than in Infinity War and Endgame. While I’m not the biggest fan of Spider-Man, I do appreciate Peter Parker’s role in that movie. The “kid,” as Tony Stark often called him, was a catalyst for Iron Man’s invention of time travel between the events of Infinity War and Endgame.

With that in mind, I’m dying to see Peter’s reaction to seeing Doctor Doom’s face. I hope there’s a connection between Iron Man and this Doom variant. Peter could discover that a different Stark variant from the multiverse became this massive villain he now has to face. I’m sure that Doom, like Thanos, will think he’s actually a hero of his story, set to save his reality or the entirety of the multiverse.

Interesting, here's what I heard about Holland lately: There's a new Marvel-Sony deal that will have Tom Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in three more solo films (Spider-Man 4-6) and three additional MCU films (including SECRET WARS and two others). The… https://t.co/GKHOAkoOGD pic.twitter.com/wolMMAZ1h7 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 21, 2024

Moving on, there’s an even more exciting Spider-Man claim out there from a different Marvel insider who turned out to be accurate about some of her MCU predictions.

As you can see above, MyTimeToShineHello said on X that Tom Holland should appear in many more MCU movies than we thought. It’s all thanks to a purported new deal between Sony and Marvel.

The MCU will get another Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man 4 through Spider-Man 6. After that, Spider-Man will appear in Secret Wars and two unnamed projects. The previous deal apparently covered No Way Home and Doomsday.

Soon after Endgame and Far From Home, Sony and Disney wanted to break up. It took a few weeks for the studios to ink a new deal. Rumors at the time said that Tom Holland would play Peter Parker in another Spider-Man movie, which would become No Way Home, and an unnamed crossover. For a while, it seemed like Peter Parker might show up in Daredevil, but that might not be the case.

If this information is accurate, the deal might have always been to have the MCU Spidey show up in Secret Wars after No Way Home. The new agreement will be even more exciting to Marvel fans. But it will take a while to get confirmed.

Maybe the reason Spider-Man 4 did not get an official announcement concerns this new deal. Sony and Marvel might have needed to finalize their agendas regarding Spider-Man before proceeding to announce the sequel.